August 20, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Angie Nixon scores blowout win against Brenda Priestly Jackson
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/7/23-Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonville, center, listens as members of the House speak against her resolution “calling for an immediate de-escalation and cease-fire in Israel and occupied Palestine” other House members stand and turn their backs on her, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. Nixon’s resolution failed by a vote of 104-2. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiAugust 20, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

And then there were two: Wengay Newton and Corey Givens Jr. head to runoff for St. Pete City Council

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Fabián Basabe drubs underfunded Primary challenger in HD 106

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Kristen Arrington emerges as Democratic nominee in SD 25

FLAPOL110723CH001
Drama dominated the media narrative throughout this race.

The most acrimonious Primary in Jacksonville this year has come to a close, and state Rep. Angie Nixon is trouncing Brenda Priestly Jackson,

With the early vote in and 33 of 35 precincts counted, Nixon has more than 80% of the vote.

This Democratic donnybrook saw both candidates offering unvarnished criticisms of each other throughout the race.

Priestly Jackson, who was previously on the Duval County School Board and Jacksonville City Council, attacked the second-term Democrat at a church forum this month for antagonizing Gov. Ron DeSantis. Nixon fired back, saying she couldn’t “play respectability politics with people who not only do not like you but don’t want your communities to exist.”

That moment arguably represented the apex of conflict between the two candidates openly, but it wasn’t the only clash. Indeed, Priestly Jackson blasted Nixon on a radio hit last month.

“Let’s be clear, our Governor has line-item veto authority. Before I was an attorney, I was an English teacher. I call that ultimate editing authority so he can write a line right out,” she said on WJCT’s “First Coast Connect.”

Priestly Jackson benefited from GOP fundraising support, which includes donations from City Council member Matt Carlucci, Ballard Partners’ Jordan Elsbury, the Friends of Rory Diamond political committee, and former GOP Council member Randle Poitevent Defoor. She also was supported by the Fraternal Order of Police and the Florida Chamber.

But it wasn’t just Republicans who boosted the challenger’s signal.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown appeared with her at a press conference last week, accusing Nixon of  releasing phony “Quick Picks” purporting to show Brown backing the incumbent. For her part, Nixon blames state Rep. Kim Daniels and says she didn’t want the endorsement anyway.

The winner moves on to face write-in Terrance Jordan in November. Priestly Jackson has contended Jordan was a Nixon plant in the race. Nixon denies that. Jordan won’t return media calls to give his take on the issue.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTom Leek emerges from costly Republican Primary in SD 7

next2 Moms for Liberty-aligned candidates fall to Pinellas School Board incumbents while another takes pole position heading to a runoff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories