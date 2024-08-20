Angie Nixon scores blowout win against Brenda Priestly Jackson

The most acrimonious Primary in Jacksonville this year has come to a close, and state Rep. Angie Nixon is trouncing Brenda Priestly Jackson,

With the early vote in and 33 of 35 precincts counted, Nixon has more than 80% of the vote.

This Democratic donnybrook saw both candidates offering unvarnished criticisms of each other throughout the race.

Priestly Jackson, who was previously on the Duval County School Board and Jacksonville City Council, attacked the second-term Democrat at a church forum this month for antagonizing Gov. Ron DeSantis. Nixon fired back, saying she couldn’t “play respectability politics with people who not only do not like you but don’t want your communities to exist.”

That moment arguably represented the apex of conflict between the two candidates openly, but it wasn’t the only clash. Indeed, Priestly Jackson blasted Nixon on a radio hit last month.

“Let’s be clear, our Governor has line-item veto authority. Before I was an attorney, I was an English teacher. I call that ultimate editing authority so he can write a line right out,” she said on WJCT’s “First Coast Connect.”

Priestly Jackson benefited from GOP fundraising support, which includes donations from City Council member Matt Carlucci, Ballard Partners’ Jordan Elsbury, the Friends of Rory Diamond political committee, and former GOP Council member Randle Poitevent Defoor. She also was supported by the Fraternal Order of Police and the Florida Chamber.

But it wasn’t just Republicans who boosted the challenger’s signal.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown appeared with her at a press conference last week, accusing Nixon of releasing phony “Quick Picks” purporting to show Brown backing the incumbent. For her part, Nixon blames state Rep. Kim Daniels and says she didn’t want the endorsement anyway.

The winner moves on to face write-in Terrance Jordan in November. Priestly Jackson has contended Jordan was a Nixon plant in the race. Nixon denies that. Jordan won’t return media calls to give his take on the issue.