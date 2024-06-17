HD 13 challenger Brenda Priestly-Jackson raises questions about write-in’s qualifying paperwork

A Democrat running in House District 13 says a write-in candidate’s qualifying paperwork is faulty and that he shouldn’t be on the ballot.

The ECO of Brenda Priestly-Jackson, challenger to Rep. Angie Nixon, contends in a letter to Secretary of State Cord Byrd that write-in Terrance Jordan “submitted the form DS-DE 9 (Appointment of Campaign Treasurer and Designation of Campaign Depository for Candidates) with a campaign depository designated as a California bank.”

Priestly-Jackson pushed this information to multiple reporters in recent days, giving it to a TV reporter before reaching out to FP Monday.

The ECO, Priestly Jackson For Neighbors, intends to file a legal challenge, possibly including a writ of mandamus, asserting that Jordan is unqualified for the ballot.

If he is removed from the ballot, the Primary would be open, which is something Priestly-Jackson wants.

She believes Nixon was trying to close the Primary and that Jordan’s candidacy materialized during qualifying week to this end, disenfranchising 51,000 independent and Republican voters in the predominantly Democratic district in the process.

For her part, Nixon is questioning her opponent’s credibility.

“My opponent is just trying to earn free media attention by filing a frivolous complaint. All qualified candidates are entitled to run. That is what democracy is all about,” she said Monday.

Nixon denied any involvement in Jordan’s candidacy.

“I don’t have any need to ‘plant’ a candidate, whatever that means. There are many allegations and concerns that my opponent is a Republican plant. She’s even accepted money from Republican City Councilman Rory Diamond’s PAC. Someone who has continually attacked democrats and members of marginalized communities,” Nixon said.

“I on the other hand have garnered the support of Democratic City Council members Tyrona Clark-Murray, Jimmy Peluso and Rahman Johnson. My opponent should instead be focusing on how she’s going to ‘spin’ her failure as a longer serving elected official that has produced very little except failing schools, broken promises and constant fights against liquor stores coming to the area (that she said very little about) during her terms in office.”

Jordan, who dodged our attempts to get meaningful comment when he qualified last week, didn’t answer his phone Monday and has a full mailbox.