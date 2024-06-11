Angie Nixon, Brenda Priestly-Jackson to face off in closed HD 13 Primary

It looks like only Democrats will get to vote in the August Primary in Duval County’s HD 13.

Jacksonville’s Terrance Jordan has qualified as a write-in candidate, ensuring that Republicans and independents won’t get to weigh in on the choice between Rep. Angie Nixon and challenger Brenda Priestly-Jackson.

Jordan, who appears to be 52 years old, was evasive when asked why he was running in a race where he likely has no pathway to victory, with the only certainty created by his candidacy being blocking a rare open Primary in the heavily Democratic seat.

“I feel like it needs to be, it needs to have the voice of the people. It needs to have somebody. The politicians right now are not representing the people,” Jordan said, before ending the call because he said he was too busy to talk.

Meanwhile, Nixon continues to amass resources for her August Primary battle. The second-term Democrat raised $17,324 in hard money in April and May to her campaign account, giving her more than $65,000 to spend ahead of the August Primary that looks like it will decide this race. The largely small-dollar donations came from across the country.

Nixon’s affiliated political committee, Helping Florida Families Flourish, raised $8,350 over the same period, and has more than $9,300 to spend. The Florida for Everyone political committee donated $6,000 of that.

At this writing, Priestly Jackson reported just over $10,000 in fundraising, with donations of late from a former Republican City Council colleague. Friends of Rory Diamond, a political committee affiliated with the Beaches GOP legislator, gave $250 to the candidate last month.

She also has $5 in her ECO, Priestly Jackson for Neighbors.

“I look forward to sharing our legislative record and once again building a coalition that puts neighbors, the faith community, businesses, nonprofits and Jacksonville first. We look forward to Aug. 20 and appreciate our neighbors who will support a new direction together for HD 13,” Priestly Jackson told Florida Politics on Tuesday.

Jordan denies knowing either of the Democrats running.

Priestly Jackson noted that the candidate was a member of Generation X and a registered Democrat, and that she expected someone else to get in the race and she was “cool with it.”

Interestingly, this is the second Jacksonville House Primary closed in as many days. Write-in Briana Hughes closed the HD 14 Primary Monday, which sees Rep. Kim Daniels facing a couple of Democratic challengers.