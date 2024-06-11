Delegation for 6.11.24: Least popular — IVF — money back — parachute jump — earmarks

China’s least-favorite Senator

Sanctions on China related to human rights violations against the Uyghurs will expire next year. But Sen. Marco Rubio wants Congress to make sure that won’t happen.

Last week, the Miami Republican introduced the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Reauthorization Act. This bill would renew sanctions first implemented through legislation sponsored by Rubio and signed by former President Donald Trump in 2020.

“At a time when the Uyghur diaspora and Chinese dissidents remain the targets of transnational repression at the hands of communist China, we must have the tools needed to confront this threat,” Rubio said. “This reauthorization is essential, and I urge my colleagues to support this initiative.”

Rubio filed the bipartisan bill with Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, and the sanctions they seek to renew passed with bipartisan support four years ago. The existing sanctions require presidential administrations to identify any foreign individuals responsible for human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and impose restrictions that could include seizing property and restrictions on purchases in the U.S. and sometimes blocking visas to travel to America.

Notably, Rubio faces similar restrictions in China simply for his regular criticism of the Chinese Community Party and the socialist government. In 2020, China announced it would sanction 11 U.S. officials, including Rubio. Florida’s senior Senator was specifically spotlighted over his bill alleging mistreatment of the Uyghurs.

That hasn’t deterred Rubio from continued criticism in China, and he at times even touted being banned from visiting the country in his social media bios. He’s continued to push for further U.S. action against China, often criticizing President Joe Biden for not imposing more restrictions. For example, he questioned an administration decision to put tariffs on electric vehicles from China without placing the same levy on combustible engines.

“It is imperative that any updated tariff regime adequately address the extinction-level threat that Chinese vehicles — both internal combustion engine and electric — pose to American automakers and the workers they employ,” Rubio wrote in a letter to Biden. “I urge you to reconsider this reckless, half-baked decision that will jeopardize the future of America’s automakers.”

That same letter praised Trump’s policies on China. All this comes amid reports that Rubio remains on a shortlist of potential running mates for Trump as he runs against Biden again this Fall.

The Biden administration has maintained more open communications with China than under Trump and has actively resisted some sanctions that Rubio pushed for in Congress. However, State Department officials still say they consider the nation a rival on the world stage.

“We also have concerns about actions that China has taken,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a news conference last week. “Look, it’s clear that Russia and China are the two countries both with the size and ability and motivation to offer a different vision of the world than that put forward by the United States and a number of our allies. And so, we will continue to offer our vision of the world and continue to stand up to either of those countries when we see actions that contradict that.”

IVF banter

The question of whether attacks on abortion access put in vitro access at risk has become central to an ongoing Senate race in Florida.

This week, Sen. Rick Scott posted an ad directly responding to assertions that his re-election would put IVF at risk.

“I refuse to let any Democrat try to lie about my stance on IVF and contraceptives in their desperate attempt to try to win an election,” Scott said.

“The Democrats can’t run on the economy because Biden killed it. They can’t run on safe communities because they have let hundreds of thousands of criminals cross the border illegally. They can’t run on strengthening our military because they are trying to make it woke and care more about supporting terrorist sympathizers on college campuses who hate Jewish people, so they resort to lying.”

Former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, the most prominent Democrat running against Scott, seemed eager to continue this conversation.

“Actions speak louder than words, and despite what Rick Scott wants Floridians to think, he refused to stand up and protect Americans’ access to IVF when he had the chance,” Mucarsel-Powell said in response to Scott’s video.

“Extreme Republicans like Rick Scott will stop at nothing to advance their radical anti-choice agenda — even if that means lying to the millions of women and families across Florida who are scared that IVF will be banned here next and using them to score cheap political points. But unfortunately for self-serving Scott, Floridians aren’t buying his lies, and they’re ready to reject Rick this November.”

Eastern education

Years after Florida passed laws to limit Chinese government influence in Florida schools, Rep. Aaron Bean introduced legislation attempting the same nationwide.

The Fernandina Beach Republican filed the Transparency in Reporting of Adversarial Contributions to Education (TRACE) Act (HR 8649). The first-term Congressman serves as Chair of the House Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education Subcommittee and characterized the bill as a potential landmark in limiting foreign influence in schools, particularly from communist China.

The legislation would require schools to provide parents with information on the source of funding for any education or classroom activities. Bean’s Office said the measure would expand parental rights and add a level of deterrence to foreign nations seeking to influence America’s youth in any way.

“American schools are for education, not espionage,” Bean told Fox News. “We cannot allow our students — the future of our great nation — to be corrupted by foreign adversaries who are systematically and aggressively attempting to influence our nation’s K-12 schools.”

Money back guarantee

Members of Congress are often anxious to tout constituent services such as helping residents retrieve funding lost in the federal bureaucracy. Rep. Daniel Webster said his office has seen a particularly bountiful 2024, helping residents of Florida’s 11th Congressional District collect more than $1.1 million in the first six months of the year.

“Providing my constituents with first-class assistance with issues involving federal agencies is one of my top priorities,” Webster said.

“Too often, Americans attempting to secure the veteran benefits, IRS or Social Security payments they have earned are met with delays. I am pleased that we have been able to intercede on behalf of so many constituents to ensure they receive the services and compensation they have earned.”

The Congressman said that since 2017, his office has helped constituents claw back a collective $22 million in owed compensation, pension or other retroactive payments.

“I am committed to continuing to work to improve the quality, effectivity and efficiency of our federal agencies,” he said.

Wild blue yonder

The 80th anniversary of D-Day prompted Rep. Michael Waltz to assemble a bipartisan delegation of Congressmen to parachute into Normandy as part of a World War II re-enactment. The mock paratrooper brigade included two Democrats and eight Republicans, with two of the latter from Florida: Waltz and Rep. Cory Mills.

“I think to really do something that is notable that, you know, maybe young people will pay attention to and go, ‘Wow, that’s exciting and cool’ — to kind of pass on their legacy — is worthwhile,” Waltz told The Associated Press.

He organized the event with Rep. Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat and fellow veteran.

Mills took a more than two-minute video from his perspective from the moment he jumped from the plane until he reached the ground. He shared the footage with the DC Examiner.

“Beautiful day,” he said as he drifted to the ground, reciting steps in the procedure of using a historically accurate chute at low altitudes. “Great jump,” he proclaimed as he reached the ground.

Of course, this year’s event also drew attention for taking place while the House remains closely divided.

“Speaker (Mike) Johnson saying extra prayers for our parachute riggers as eight GOP House members jump for Normandy 80th!” Waltz posted.

But ultimately, all members of Congress landed safely, with the Republican majority fully intact.

Earmark requests

As members of Congress seek earmarked funding for priorities in their home district, Rep. Kathy Castor said she wants $8 million for the University of South Florida’s (USF) Institute of Oceanography, $5 million for reducing flooding on Martin Luther King Jr. Street in St. Petersburg, and $3 million for the West River Walk in Tampa.

The most significant request for USF would be to help fund upgrades on oceanographic research vessels and facilities to study coastal issues. Flooding money would alleviate chronic issues in South St. Petersburg.

The West River Walk is part of the larger Tampa Riverwalk project and aims to add 5 miles of trail along the Hillsborough River, more than tripling the number of paths open to the public today.

The Tampa Democrat included all the requests in her annual community funding requests for this year’s federal budget.

InfoSec GRC

Meanwhile, at a news conference this week, Rep. Greg Steube touted another USF program that already has secured federal funding. The Sarasota Republican announced a professional cybersecurity certification program, which will be free to up to 250 initial students, with enrollment priority given to veterans, first responders and other public servants.

“There are nearly 30,000 unfilled cybersecurity job openings in the state of Florida, representing an in-demand field with great job security into the future,” Steube said. “It’s an honor to be part of connecting military veterans and others who have served our community with this new opportunity. I’m thankful to the USF leadership for their foresight and careful planning to execute this new program.”

Steube helped secure $2 million in federal grants to launch the program. The InfoSec GRC Analyst program focused on information security governance, risk and compliance.

“As your representative, it’s my duty to ensure we can bring as many of your federal taxpayer dollars back to FL-17 as possible, and this project will certainly make a difference for many Floridians and our workforce in Southwest Florida,” he said.

USF President Rhea Law said the program will address a need in the state of Florida’s job market as well.

“As cybersecurity threats become more prevalent and sophisticated, the need for professionals who are trained in reducing cyber risks continues to grow. The University of South Florida’s expertise and partnerships in the business community make us uniquely positioned to help address this need, and we are proud to offer this innovative certificate program for those looking to upskill and advance in their careers,” Law said.

Fun to stay

Across the state, Rep. Lois Frankel announced a $500,000 grant in her district. The West Palm Beach Democrat said the funding will go to the YMCA of the Palm Beaches for a new center at Lake Lytal Park.

“It’s really aimed at a very tough age group, 12 to 22,” Frankel told NBC affiliate WPTV. “We get them off the street; we keep them safe; we inspire them with STEM, with art, music.”

The local news station reported that the center will open in late 2025 and include a skate park, STEM lab, teaching kitchen and classrooms for college prep.

“There’s no ways for families to do things together. And the nice thing about the Y is we provide programs and services for all ages,” Tim Coffield, CEO of the YMCA of the Palm Beaches, told Fox affiliate WFLX.

Prescription pot

Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal substance. But the majority of Americans now live in states, including Florida, where cannabis can legally be used for medical purposes. The House just passed legislation that could help veterans access medical marijuana more easily.

Rep. Brian Mast, a Stuart Republican, offered an amendment to the Veterans Affairs (VA) budget that the House adopted. The language would end the prohibition on VA providers recommending, making referrals, or completing forms for medical marijuana.

“As I was recovering in Walter Reed, I was put on a laundry list of prescription medications. Thankfully, I was able to quit those cold turkey, but not everyone can do the same,” Mast said.

Mast, a veteran of the conflict in Afghanistan, notably lost both legs diffusing a bomb.

“Our veteran population is facing multiple epidemics, including addiction and suicide, and we owe it to them to make sure they’ve got every tool possible in the arsenal to deal with the impacts of battle — that includes medical cannabis.”

Mast co-chairs the bipartisan Congressional Cannabis Caucus with Republican Rep. Dave Joyce of Ohio and Democratic Reps. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon and Barbara Lee of California. The group voted in a bloc in favor of the language. He presented cannabis as preferable to many of the opioids prescribed at the VA now.

Trip ticket

This week, leaders of the House Appropriations Committee traveled to South Florida to assess the greater Miami area’s infrastructure needs.

Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, the Dean of the Florida Delegation, welcomed House Appropriations Chair Steve Womack, an Arkansas Republican, and Rep. Mike Quigley, an Illinois Democrat. He took his colleagues on tours of Miami International Airport, Brightline Miami Central Station and the Hialeah Public Housing Authority.

“Great having Chairman Womack and Ranking Member Quigley tour key transportation and housing areas in southern Florida,” Díaz-Balart said. “I’m proud to have a proven track record of delivering for my district to fund critical housing and infrastructure programs all while reducing wasteful spending. I thank Chairman Womack and Ranking Member Quigley for their leadership, and I look forward to continuing to work with them to advance the critical needs in my district and across the country.”

The trip focused on projects seeking funding from the House Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (THUD) Committee, where Quigley is the ranking Democratic member. That committee oversees both the Housing and Urban Department and the federal Department of Transportation.

“During my years on the THUD Subcommittee I have not often had the opportunity to see our federal investments coming to life outside my own district,” Quigley said.

“This trip reaffirmed the incredible impact that funding for housing and transportation have across the entire nation. My visit to Miami’s Brightline station provided a glimpse into the possible future of transportation in the United States and will strongly inform my work on the Subcommittee moving forward.”

On this day

June 11, 1963 — “University of Alabama desegregated” via History.com — Two African American students, Vivian Malone and James Hood, registered for classes at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa after federalized Alabama National Guard troops forced Alabama Gov. George Wallace to halt his blockade and submit to a Judge’s order ending segregation at the university. George Wallace, one of the most controversial politicians in U.S. history, was elected Governor of Alabama in 1962 under an ultra-segregationist platform. President John F. Kennedy had federalized National Guard troops and deployed them to the University of Alabama to force its desegregation. Wallace yielded to the federal pressure, and Malone and Hood could complete their enrollments.

June 11, 1967 — “Racism in Tampa boils into Central Avenue riots” via the Tampa Bay Times — Flames and looting erupted along Central Avenue, the hub of a thriving African American community that once stretched from Ybor City to downtown — now the site of the Encore mixed-income development. The rioting lasted three days and was weeks before calm was restored — with the help of courageous local youths who called themselves the White Hats. It was a time when the civil rights movement in Tampa turned from peaceful to violent when a celebrated Black entertainment district was obliterated and when the city joined a growing list of urban areas rattled by violent racial strife.

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol.