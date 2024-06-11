June 11, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

David Borrero edges Democratic challenger in April-May fundraising, but not by much
David Borrero

Jesse SchecknerJune 11, 20245min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

St. Johns County Republicans endorse ‘America First’ slate

HeadlinesSouth Florida

James Reyes, Rosie Cordero-Stutz lead fundraising for Miami-Dade Sheriff in April-May period

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Wyman Duggan, Ben Sandlin poised for November clash in HD 12

FLAPOL010423CH033
His opponent also depended far more on personal checks, while Borrero leaned on political and corporate donors.

Republican Rep. David Borrero managed to stay ahead of Democratic lawyer Laura Kelley in fundraising for the House District 111 race in April and May, but not by much.

In the two-month span, Borrero collected $23,000 between his campaign account and political committee, Floridians for Prosperity. The haul, minus $17,500 in spending, brought his war chest total to almost $62,000.

Kelley, meanwhile, raised nearly $20,000 over the same stretch and received close to $800 worth of in-kind aid. She also spent $7,000, leaving herself with more than $24,000 heading into June.

Of note, her campaign account outraised Borrero’s. Campaign accounts have a $1,000-per-donor limit, a restriction by which political committees don’t have to abide.

Kelley also depended far more on personal checks than Borrero did. Of the 142 monetary contributions she accepted in the April-May period, 94% were from people, nearly all of them lawyers.

Laura Kelley said she’s prioritizing individual donations to help her unseat Borrero this November. Image via Laura Kelley.

Borrero, a construction professional, leaned heavily on political and business contributions, including a $5,000 check from Burke Construction Group in Doral, $2,500 from the Florida Police Benevolent Association, $2,500 from lobbyist Ron Book and his wife, and $2,000 from the Florida Communications and Development Group.

Kelley, a first-time candidate, said in a statement that her campaign is “thrilled to see such overwhelming support from the community.”

“Our campaign’s success reflects the deep commitment of individuals and families who want a Representative that listens to their needs and fights for their interests. And while contributions to (my) campaign came from individuals and local businesses, (my) opponent was funded by PACs and special interests,” she said.

“My donors and supporters are families that want to see change in the way the state manages affordable housing, women’s health care, and rising prices, while my opponent is supported by the very same interests and political committees that got us here.”

A former Sweetwater City Commissioner, Borrero won his House seat in 2020 with nearly 54% of the vote. He won re-election unopposed two years later.

As a lawmaker, Borrero has passed legislation calling for congressional term limits, easing restrictions on commercial drivers and establishing a yearly “Victims of Communism Day” in Florida.

He’s also sponsored measures to ban the display of flags that depict “racial, sexual orientation and gender, or political ideology viewpoints” at state government buildings and ban virtually all abortions.

HD 111 covers a northwest portion of Miami-Dade, including all or part of the cities of Doral, Hialeah Gardens, Medley, Miami Lakes and Sweetwater.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, 2024, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.

Candidates faced a Monday deadline to report all campaign finance activity through May 31.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDelegation for 6.11.24: Least popular — IVF — money back — parachute jump — earmarks

nextKiyan Michael on track to face Democrat Rachel Grage in HD 16 General Election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories