August 14, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

4 points separate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Rick Scott in new poll

A.G. GancarskiAugust 14, 20244min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Swing state? Kamala Harris closes gap with Donald Trump in new polling

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Steve Schale: What is a win for Kamala Harris in Florida?

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Americans give Kamala Harris an advantage over Donald Trump on honesty and discipline, poll finds

Rick Scott Debbie Mucarsel-Powell SBS AP
Polling of the likely Senate race continues to be all over the place. Here's a good one for Democrats.

Could Rick Scott end up as a one-term Senator?

While the latest survey from Florida Atlantic University’s PolCom Lab shows him with a marginal lead over his Democratic opponent, the poll shows Debbie Mucarsel-Powell could be a serious threat to the Naples Republican.

Regarding Scott’s narrow 47% to 43% lead, PolCom co-director Kevin Wagner says “there is increasing evidence that this race could be competitive in November.”

The FAU survey, which sampled 1,055 registered voters from Aug. 10 to 11, is stronger for Democrats than another one released this week.

Polling from Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) shows Scott ahead of Mucarsel-Powell by 10 points (52-42%) with 7% of voters undecided.

Polling of a potential race between Mucarsel-Powell and Scott has been all over the place, and this latest FAU effort falls in between the extremes in surveys in recent months.

In a previous survey released by Florida Atlantic University, she’s just 2 points back among likely voters, 45% to 43%.

That June poll presented a marked contrast to a previous poll by the same outfit that showed a 16-point race, and with a Florida Chamber of Commerce poll that showed a 15-point gap earlier this Summer.

Questions remain, meanwhile, about Scott’s popularity after a USA Today survey released Monday. The R+8 poll showed him at just 35% approval, and suggested the Senator has issues across various demographics.

While Scott is treading water with men (45% approval against 44% disapproval), women voters surveyed here seem to be in revolt, with just 28% approving of Scott and 52% disapproving.

Meanwhile, Scott is also underwater with all groups of voters under the age of 65, while treading water with senior citizens with 40% approval and 40% disapproval.

With those under 35, he is at 35% approval and 57% disapproval. He is at -19 with voters between 35 and 49 years of age, and at the same level with those between 50 and 64.

Yet his performance with Republicans could be most concerning. The Naples Republican has just 59% approval in his own party, against 24% disapproval. Meanwhile, an additional 10% claim to have never heard of the man who has held statewide office continuously since the beginning of 2011.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSwing state? Kamala Harris closes gap with Donald Trump in new polling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories