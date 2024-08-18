4 on the ballot for Citrus County School Board District 2

Citrus County voters have quite the choice for the county’s School Board in District 2.

The four candidates who seek to follow retiring Ginger Bryant’s 24 years in office include two teachers, a lawyer and a former Crystal River City Manager:

— Ken Frink, a Crystal River High School graduate who had Bryant as a teacher in his youth, resigned as City Manager after marrying Councilwoman Cindi (Guy) Frink. He received a temporary appointment to the City Council and considered running in a Special Election, but decided instead to run for School Board. Bryant is supporting her former pupil.

— Laura Gatling-Wright taught in Citrus County Schools for 14 years. She now teaches at Florida Connections Academy, an online public tuition-free school based in Tampa. Gatling-Wright works out of her home; she said some students are from Citrus, but most live in Hillsborough County.

— Dale Marie Merrill is a Homosassa lawyer who has focused her campaign on student behavioral issues.

— Victoria Smith teaches geometry at Citrus High School and is past president of the Citrus County Education Association, the teachers’ union. Her husband, former Rep. Jimmie T. Smith, is widely known in Citrus County for posting unfounded accusations against public school officials.

Of the four, Frink has the biggest name. He’s a professional engineer who has worked with the Southwest Florida Water Management District, is a former Citrus County director of public works, and is the only of the four with Florida election experience. In 2006, he was elected to the Citrus County Mosquito Control Board but resigned shortly before his term ended to take the county job.

Frink’s campaign donations reflect his standing in the community. After announcing his candidacy in January, Frink quickly gained financial support from some of Citrus County’s biggest campaign donors, plus former County Commissioners Scott Adams, Nick Bryant (Bryant’s husband) and J.J. Kenney.

He’s also taking contributions from developers at a time when Citrus County residents are expressing deep concern about residential and commercial growth.

Though Frink shows $54,786 in campaign donations, that includes $10,000 he added on Aug. 1. He’s spent about $39,000 on advertising, mail pieces and consulting. Reports also show Frink hasn’t spent a dime on his campaign, other than bank fees, since July 17.

Smith has also scored well on campaign fundraising. She raised $29,800 and spent all but $4,000, mainly on mail pieces, signs and newspaper advertising.

One of Smith’s biggest challenges has been to overcome the public’s concern that if she’s elected to the School Board, her husband will use that connection to further his attacks on the School District. Smith said she disagrees with her husband’s opinions, and wishes he was not so openly critical.

Merrill’s focus is on student behavior. She has volunteered with The Centers and is associated with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Gatling-Wright has the smallest campaign fund, the fewest signs and has spent the least amount of money, yet is scoring support from parents. She has two children attending Citrus County Schools.

Also, even though the School Board is nonpartisan, prominent Citrus County Democrats support Gatling-Wright.

Unless the overall Primary winner tops 50% in voting, the top two finishers will face off in the November General Election.