‘The choice is easy’: Randy Fine endorses ‘MAGA Meg’ Weinberger for HD 94

Palm Bay Republican Rep. Randy Fine, one of the Legislature’s most outspoken conservative voices when it comes to culture war issues, is backing Palm Beach County Moms for Liberty Chair Meg Weinberger for House District 94.

“The choice is easy,” he said in a statement. “I am proud to endorse her.”

Weinberg, an animal rescue nonprofit executive who earned the nickname “MAGA Meg” for her support of and from ex-President Donald Trump and his allies, announced Fine’s endorsement Thursday.

It came two days after Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed Weinberg’s Primary opponent, Anthony Aguirre, as his preferred successor to term-limited West Palm Beach Rep. Rick Roth in HD 94.

DeSantis cited donations Weinberg and her husband made to Democrats as his reason for siding against her. Fine thinks the Governor is missing the bigger picture.

“‘MAGA Meg’ Weinberger has been officially endorsed by President Trump, and it’s important to repudiate the Never-Trumpers and stand with our President,” he said. “I know Meg’s commitment to not only fighting for the America First Agenda, but to make sure Florida always stands against antisemitism and with the people of Israel.”

That last bit was a knock against DeSantis, whom Fine sharply criticized for not doing enough to combat antisemitism in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Fine, who endorsed Trump three months before DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race, is the Legislature’s only Jewish Republican lawmaker. Weinberg is Jewish too and has said that Israel would be safer under a second Trump presidency.

She carries endorsements from Trump, Gus Bilirakis, Matt Gaetz, Brian Mast, Michael Flynn and Kari Lake, among others.

Other Republicans running for HD 94, which runs from West Palm Beach to Belle Glade’s agricultural areas, include college professor Christian Acosta, Palm Beach County Commission Chief of Staff Jon Carter, and entrepreneur Gabrielle Fox.

Former Palm Beach Gardens Mayor Rachelle Litt is the only Democrat in the contest.

The Primary is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.