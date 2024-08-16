August 16, 2024
USL Super League kicks off this weekend
The USL Super League professional women's soccer kicks off in 2024.

Cole Pepper

USL_Super_League_logo
The second top flight women's pro soccer league in America debuts with 3 matches this weekend.

The USL Super League, a second top-division women’s soccer league, kicks off this weekend with three games, including two Florida teams in action.

On Saturday, Fort Lauderdale United travels across the country to face Spokane Zephyr FC (9 p.m. ET, Peacock), while the Tampa Bay Sun hosts Dallas Trinity FC on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET, Peacock).

The USL Super League received first-division status from U.S. Soccer in February, creating the unusual situation of two first-division professional leagues in the same country. The NWSL, which consists of 14 teams, has been playing since 2012. With the addition of eight USL Super League teams this year, and eight more anticipated to join the league over the next two seasons, domestic competition for top talent is expected to increase.

For instance, Tampa Bay signed Olympique de Marseille striker Ashley Clark, as well as defender Kristen Edmonds, who had played professionally in Iceland and Russia and in the NWSL for the Orlando Pride, Kansas City Current and Gotham FC.

Former USF coach Denise Schilte-Brown was hired as the team’s first head coach.

Fort Lauderdale brought in Sh’nia Gordon, a Florida native who had been playing in France for La Havre and then Montpellier. Also added was forward Nia Fung, who has represented Bermuda in international competitions.

The team is coached by Tyrone Mears, who played in the Premier League and MLS. His previous position was as an academy coach with Inter Miami.

With the popularity of the US Women’s National team and the increase of interest in women’s sports in general, the USL Super League expects to see growth on and off the pitch in the coming years.

Other teams in the inaugural season include Brooklyn FC, Carolina Ascent FC, DC Power FC and Lexington SC. Future teams are scheduled to join the league in Jacksonville, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Indianapolis, Madison, Wisconsin, Oakland, California, Palm Beach, Phoenix, and Tucson, Arizona.

The league notched a big win when they struck a national streaming deal with Peacock. Every game of the league’s schedule will be streamed on the NBC-owned service.

“NBC Sports and Peacock have raised the bar for soccer coverage in the United States, and their commitment to the USL Super League is a testament to what we are building,” said USL Super League President Amanda Vandervort. “It affirms the Super League’s integral role in elevating women’s soccer and bringing more opportunities for players, coaches, and fans in the women’s game.

Unlike the NWSL, the USL Super League will play a Fall-to-Spring schedule, which coincides with the international schedule played by most teams in Europe and much of the world. The format for the season consists of a 28-game season with a midseason break around the holidays. Each team will play every other team in the inaugural season twice before the break and again after the break.

The league recently revealed the trophy that will go to the inaugural season’s champion.

One of the intriguing storylines to follow during the USL Super League’s first season is how players compare the startup league to the established NWSL. With the USL Super League following the international calendar, it may be more attractive to some players who participate with their national teams because they would not have to choose between club and country because of the schedule.

Categories

