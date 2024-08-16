Delegation for 8.16.24: Primary — hacked — Temu — Google — Panhandle — viral

Primary colors

The big show may be a few months away, but for many members of Florida’s congressional delegation, Tuesday is the most critical election regarding their future.

That’s when Florida holds its Primary, and most of Florida’s federal elected officials face at least one intraparty rival.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, must contend with Primary challenger Aaron Dimmock. The veteran candidate has ties to ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has waged a media feud with Gaetz for nearly a year following the Panhandle Congressman’s successful push to remove the Californian from power.

Rep. Laurel Lee, a Thonotosassa Republican, may no longer be in the crosshairs of former President Donald Trump. However, she still has two MAGA opponents filed against her since Trump issued a call for a Primary challenger earlier in the year.

The delegation’s Republican Co-Chair, Rep. Vern Buchanan, faces a challenge from the right, with Bradenton private school founder Eddie Speir crashing events and rallying anti-establishment voters against the incumbent.

Democrats also have dissenters in their party to dispense with. Both Reps. Maxwell Frost and Darren Soto face challengers within their party Tuesday, as does Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Republican Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Kat Cammack, Mario Díaz-Balart, Neal Dunn, Brian Mast, Cory Mills, John Rutherford, María Elvira Salazar, Michael Waltz and Daniel Webster all must dispense with rivals for the nomination of varying relevance.

The Primary feels like a formality in Florida’s lone statewide election (besides President). Sen. Rick Scott will face a largely self-funded Primary challenge from Keith Gross. At the same time, Democratic front-runner and former delegation member Debbie Mucarsel-Powell must also secure the nomination over entrepreneur Stanley Campbell (who essentially has campaigned on a $1 million candidate loan) and other minor opponents.

The only open congressional race in Florida this cycle will also be effectively decided when Republicans in Florida’s 8th Congressional District decide whether Mike Haridopolos or John Hearton becomes the GOP nominee. In the strongly Republican district, the winner of the race will become the heavy favorite to succeed retiring Rep. Bill Posey.

Once votes are tallied, the stage will finally be set for the General Election. That, of course, will be headlined by the battle between former President (and Florida full-time resident) Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the respective nominees for the Republican and Democratic parties.

In many ways, the Primary serves chiefly as a resource draw for a few candidates anxious for battleground campaigns in November. However, given the lopsided registration numbers in many districts, the buildup to Tuesday is the biggest contest incumbents will face this cycle, which is why many are more focused on the trail during this August recess.

Attacking the hacking

Reports of Iran hacking into Trump’s campaign data are leading Sen. Marco Rubio to sound alarms on foreign election interference.

Rubio, a Miami Republican, released a joint statement with Sen. Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat and Chair of that panel. The bipartisan statement clarified that international meddling, whichever side is targeted, won’t be welcome.

“As the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, we condemn any type of potential influence effort by foreign adversaries and urge the Intelligence Community and law enforcement agencies to urgently examine these reports and, as appropriate, work to notify those affected and the American public,” the statement reads.

“Foreign adversaries must also be put on notice that there will be consequences to interfering in the American democratic process, and the administration and both political parties must make that clear.”

The Senators said they are still waiting for word from the Intelligence Community about what specific data may have been compromised, but Microsoft identified that foreign actors penetrated campaign infrastructure.

“Protecting the integrity of our elections from foreign meddling requires constant attention,” the joint statement reads. “This includes bolstering campaign cybersecurity, heightened vigilance from media outlets on the potential of spreading hacked or manipulated content from foreign intelligence services, and a commitment by both political parties to call out foreign election influence efforts.”

Temu troubles

An app offering consumers deals on cheap Chinese goods has Scott more concerned about economic espionage. The Naples Republican sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo raising concerns about Temu, a retail platform.

“To protect our nation’s economic interests and the well-being of our citizens,” he wrote, “I believe it is imperative that we address this issue promptly.”

Temu, owned by the Chinese company PDD Holdings, has quickly gained popularity in the United States, offering a wide range of products at extremely low prices. However, this rapid expansion raises serious questions about the company’s business practices and the origin of its products.”

He expressed immediate concerns about unfair business and labor practices and product safety. But he also said the app may be selling counterfeit goods.

He also suggested a danger may lie in a Chinese government-controlled app installed on many consumers’ smartphones.

“Given Temu’s Chinese ownership, we must investigate potential risks to American consumers’ data privacy and security,” he wrote. “Concerns regarding the exploitation of Temu application users lead U.S.-based companies to announce warnings and ‘how-to’ guides on removing the Temu application from its application purchasing platform and user devices. It is crucial to determine whether user data and privacy are being adequately protected and not misused or transferred to foreign entities.”

Other watchdog groups have flagged Temu as an app that officials in federal and state governments, including Florida, should watch closely.

Scott urged Raimondo to launch a Commerce investigation of Temu and evaluate the need for congressional action.

Google OP

According to Gaetz, the world’s predominant search engine may be acting as a monopoly.

The Fort Walton Beach Republican and Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, co-authored a letter to Sundar Pinchai, CEO of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, saying the company should commit to allowing an antitrust investigation.

“Over the course of (the Department of Justice’s) trial against Google, the public heard troubling evidence that Google has acted to stifle competition to its market-dominant search engine,” the letter reads. “Google pays other companies, including Apple, more than $20 billion per year to make its product the default search engine on computers and smartphones. According to DOJ, these default contracts have made it impossible for rival search engines to effectively compete, leaving Google with a market share above 90% — and depriving American consumers of a real choice.”

Gaetz said anyone online can feel the reach of Google’s control on the tech industry.

“All of our constituents feel the effects of Google’s entrenched market power, including documented suppression of conservative voices on Google’s channels and, more recently, the manipulation of Google’s autocomplete search function that prevented Americans from easily accessing information relevant to the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on President Trump,” the letter states.

The Republican lawmakers suggested that it followed a pattern of Big Tech promoting its interests and agenda with little oversight.

“We express these concerns because of the unfortunate, long-running history of Big Tech firms flouting court rulings and settlements intended to redress their anti-competitive behavior,” she said.

“For example, serious allegations have been made regarding Apple’s compliance with a 2021 injunction requiring the company to allow more competition in its app store. It would be disappointing to see Google follow in Apple’s stead, engaging in an effort to skirt the law and evade legal responsibility.”

Panhandle help

While several lawmakers have written letters to President Joe Biden regarding disaster designations in Florida, Dunn said his Panhandle district has yet to be addressed.

He sent a letter to the President asking that an existing Individual Assistance declaration already granted in nine counties be extended to Madison and Jefferson counties.

“On Aug. 10, 2024, the administration granted a Major Disaster Declaration (MDD) for the State of Florida triggering the release of federal funds to help people and communities recover from Hurricane Debby that occurred Aug. 1, 2024, and continuing,” Dunn noted.

“This MDD granted Individual Assistance (IA) to the following IA-Designated Counties: Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Manatee, Sarasota, Suwannee, and Taylor counties. I urge consideration of extending IA-Designation to include Madison and Jefferson counties so that residents may access the federal assistance needed to ensure full recovery. Thank you for your attention to this matter. I urge the expedient approval of any additional requests for assistance that the State of Florida may subsequently submit to ensure the safety of our state.”

The designation will allow residents of those two counties to access relief after the storm by working directly with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Right by voters

In his first term in office, Frost said his staff had addressed 100,000 individual constituent concerns, returned $3 million to residents and resolved 3,000 cases, including Social Security issues, passport assistance, immigration issues and tax services.

“We’re delivering tangible results for Central Florida,” the Orlando Democrat said. “Under House Republican leadership, this has been one of the most unproductive sessions of Congress in history — but my office hasn’t let any dysfunction stop us from getting work done. Our office is here to help everyday people cut through government red tape and build a better Central Florida that works for everybody.”

Frost announced the milestone days ahead of a Democratic Primary where he faces two challengers, Wade Darius and Issa White.

Viral moments

An old video of Rep. Anna Paulina Luna took over social media for the second time this month. This time, political analyst Phillip Oliver-Holz shared a video on X of Luna modeling a “Make America Great Again” swimsuit. He captioned, “Anna Paulina Luna should be working at my local Hooters, NOT in Congress!”

Luna shared the video several times, along with other pictures of herself in “Breaking News” style, with images of her doing mundane things like modeling sunglasses. She mocked sharing the video and suggested it may have provided her campaign with a fundraising boost.

“There are better (things) to do with your time than digging up modeling photos of me from almost a decade ago,” Luna posted. “The left is attempting to make this a thing yet can’t define a woman. Very low IQ behavior. Get over it.”

The viral video moment occurred weeks after 2019 footage of Luna, during her time as a Turning Point USA activist, confronted then-Sen. Harris in an airport over immigration policy.

“Don’t touch me,” Luna shouted at Laphonza Butler, an adviser to Harris later appointed to fill a California Senate seat.

When that video made a fresh round of shares online following Harris’ ascension to Democratic presidential nominee, Luna spoke about the moment with Forbes.

“She asked me if I wanted a selfie,” Luna said. “I wanted to talk to her about what was happening with women and children at the border.”

Tweet, tweet:

Corruption concern

Mast is highlighting a local political scandal at Fort Pierce City Hall. The Treasure Coast Republican is publicly calling for the resignation of City Manager Nick Mimms following the executive’s arrest on corruption charges.

“A judge and jury will decide if Fort Pierce City Manager Nick Mimms is guilty or innocent. In the meantime, he should resign,” Mast said.

“If he does not resign, Mayor (Linda) Hudson and City Commissioners Curtis Johnson and Arnold Gaines, who have been unwilling to vote him out previously, should vote to remove him now. I love Fort Pierce and its people: It is my home. But as I have said bluntly before, we deserve a city government that addresses homelessness, crime, and garbage everywhere, which tarnishes one of the most naturally beautiful places in Florida. Across much of our city, kids cannot walk to school or the local park without their parents having to fear for their lives.”

The Fort Pierce City Commission voted to place Mimms on paid leave and to finance an outside investigator to review the charges against the City Manager, according to WPTV West Palm Beach.

Mast has criticized the city government repeatedly over the last year, including calling for Hudson’s resignation in January.

Kamala calls

Democrats in Florida’s congressional delegation have played vital roles in several star-studded fundraising events for Harris’ presidential campaign.

Most recently, Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, shared a stream with singing legend Barbra Streisand and Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Susie Essman in a Jewish Women For Kamala Call.

“Kamala is so engaging and her enthusiasm is so contagious,” she said. “Tell me, is there anybody on this call who doesn’t just want to sit and kibitz with Kamala for a couple of hours?”

Participation in this call took place weeks after Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, took part in a Comics For Kamala video conference featuring comedians Ben Stiller, Cecily Strong, and D.L. Hughley, among others.

To watch the call, please click the image below:

No redo

The Biden administration has rejected Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s claims that he won a July 28 election. However, one Florida delegation member feels that the President needs to take a harder line on a resolution.

Biden told reporters this week, as reported by Reuters, that he would support holding a new election in Venezuela. That occurred after Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva offered a new vote as a solution.

Reporters asked if he agreed with Brazil’s suggestion. He responded briefly, “I do.”

But Salazar, a Coral Gables Republican, said such a solution was wrongheaded.

“With all due respect, Mr. President, there was already an election in Venezuela on July 28, 2024, and Edmundo González won with almost 70% of the vote,” Salazar posted on X.

“Would you repeat the 2020 Election in the United States? Why would something be OK for Venezuela that you would never accept in any other circumstance?”

Notably, State Department officials told Reuters that the U.S. felt it was abundantly clear that González had won the July vote. On background, officials said the chief goal of the administration remains to recognize the result of that election.

On this day

Aug. 16, 1967 — “Gulf of Tonkin Resolution is challenged in Senate” via History.com — President Lyndon Johnson’s broad interpretation of the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution was attacked in the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee by the Chair, Sen. William Fulbright of Arkansas, who felt that Johnson had no mandate to conduct the war on the present scale. The same month, the Maddox and Turner Joy reported they had been ambushed, with enemy boats firing 22 torpedoes at them. President Johnson ordered airstrikes against North Vietnamese boat bases and an oil storage depot. The Johnson administration asserted the destroyers had been on patrol in international waters. In actuality, the destroyers were on an espionage mission in waters claimed by North Vietnam.

Aug. 16, 1861 — “Abraham Lincoln bans commercial trade with Confederacy” via The American Presidency Project — President Lincoln issued Proclamation 86, prohibiting commercial trade with states in rebellion. Lincoln declared “the inhabitants of the said States of Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Florida … are in a state of insurrection, and that all commercial intercourse between the same and the inhabitants thereof, with the exceptions aforesaid, and the citizens of other States and other parts of the United States is unlawful and will remain unlawful until such insurrection shall cease or has been suppressed.”

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol.