Mitch Rosenwald beats 3 Primary foes to win open HD 98 seat

Voters have landed on a successor for Democratic state Rep. Patricia Hawkins-Williams, selecting Oakland Park Mayor Mitch Rosenwald in an open Democratic Primary in House District 98.

Only Democrats filed in the race, meaning Rosenwald won the seat outright Tuesday. With 40 of 41 of precincts reporting, Rosenwald earned 37.5% of the vote in the four-way contest. He topped digital strategist and former legislative aide Emily Rodrigues with 28.5%, U.S. Army veteran Keith Abel with 21% and small-business owner Shelton Pooler with 13%.

Rosenwald was the favorite when it came to fundraising. As of the latest campaign finance reports, covering data through Aug. 15, Rosenwald added more than $62,000 in outside contributions, plus just under $37,000 more in candidate loans. That allowed him to spend nearly $95,000 during the campaign for this seat.

Rodrigues, the second-highest fundraiser, collected just over $35,000. Bringing up the rear are Abel, who raised just under $5,700 in outside money and added more than $8,000 in loans, and Pooler, who collected just under $3,000.

Rosenwald, who is director of doctoral studies at the Barry University School of Social Work, also earned several significant endorsements in the contest. Earlier this month, the Florida Medical Association PAC backed him. So too did U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin and Wilton Manors Mayor Scott Newton, among others.

Rodrigues also carried significant support into Election Day. Ruth’s List Florida and SAVE Action PAC both supported her. Miami Gardens state Sen. Shevrin Jones, Boynton Beach state Rep. Joe Casello and Orlando state Rep. Rita Harris are also urging voters to support Rodrigues, along with SEIU Florida, Run for Something, Moms Demand Action, NOW PAC and the Broward Young Democrats.

Rodrigues is a former staffer for Jones and is now a digital strategist for a nonprofit.

Abel, meanwhile, is a former member of the U.S. Army, while Pooler has previously run losing campaigns for Pompano City Commission and the state Senate.

HD covers parts of Broward County, including portions of Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes and Oakland Park.

___

Ryan Nicol and Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.