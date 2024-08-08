August 8, 2024
Florida Medical Association PAC endorses Mitch Rosenwald for HD 98

Jesse Scheckner

Mitch Rosenwald MR
‘He brings great experience to the Florida House.’

Oakland Park Mayor Mitch Rosenwald can count on the Florida Medical Association’s support in his bid for the open seat representing House District 98.

The Florida Medical Association Political Action Committee (FMC PAC), the group’s political arm, is endorsing Rosenwald over three other Democrats in the race.

“The FMA PAC enthusiastically endorses Mayor Rosenwald in House District 98,” FMC PAC President Charles Chase said in a statement.

“He brings great experience to the Florida House, and we hope to collaborate with him to make Florida the best state to practice medicine.”

The group joins many others backing Rosenwald, including the Broward County AFL-CIO, LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, Broward Fraternal Order of Police, Florida Chamber of Commerce, Florida Professional Firefighters, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Florida Education Association and Moms Demand Action.

He also carries support from U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin, Wilton Manors Mayor Scott Newton and 10 current and former elected municipal officials.

“I am honored to receive the Florida Medical Association PAC endorsement,” Rosenwald said in a statement. “The physicians of Florida provide first-rate care to the residents of Florida, and I deeply respect the treatment and care they ably provide.”

Born in Maryland and a Broward County resident since 2007, Rosenwald ran for and won a citywide seat on the Oakland Park Commission in 2020. Three years later, he was sworn into a one-year term as Mayor.

In private life, he works as director of doctoral studies at the Barry University School of Social Work. He holds a Ph.D. and master’s degree from the University of Maryland and a master of sociology degree from Syracuse University.

Rosenwald faces three fellow Democrats in the race to succeed term-limited Rep. Patricia Hawkins-Williams: retired U.S. Army veteran Keith Abel, small business owner Shelton Pooler and digital strategist and former legislative aide Emily Rodrigues.

HD 98 covers Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes and Oakland Park in Broward County.

The Primary is on Aug. 20.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

