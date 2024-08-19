Key University of Florida operatives elevated in the school’s Athletic Department

The University of Florida (UF) is digging into existing personnel to bolster the Athletic Department and operations at the school’s sports facilities in Gainesville.

UF General Counsel and Vice President Amy Hass is being reassigned to deputy athletic director and senior women’s administrator for Gator sports. Hass is replacing Lynda Tealer, who parted ways in May to become a senior administrator with the NCAA, according to a UF news release.

“We are excited to welcome Amy to the Gators Athletics leadership team,” UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said in a prepared statement.

“Amy brings a unique professional background combined with experience as a collegiate student athlete. Her legal expertise, along with her understanding of government and campus relations are just a few of her skills that will be invaluable as college athletics continues to evolve. She will champion our athletes, staff, coaches and fans in a way that will continue to position our program to be among the nation’s best.”

Hass will oversee multiple elements of the Athletic Department and her administrative duties will include human resources, legal affairs, Title IX compliance, student health, student academic services and the softball program.

Hass has a long history in upper-level athletics. She is a former soccer player for Furman University. Hass has been Vice President and General Counsel for UF since 2017. She has served the university in the General Counsel’s Office since 2006.

“I also extend my deepest gratitude to our President and UF Board of Trustees for their unwavering support and confidence throughout my tenure as general counsel and for their selfless dedication to this university” Hass said. “And, to my colleagues in the cabinet and on our legal team, your support, wisdom, and camaraderie have been invaluable to me, both professionally and personally. It is a privilege to work with each of you.”

Meanwhile, both Lindsey Thomas and Dave Werner have been promoted to work as senior associate athletic directors.

Chip Howard, another veteran of the UF Athletic Department, has been elevated to Chief Operations Officer. Howard is leaving his current post as deputy athletic director for the COO position.

Howard, a 35 year-veteran of the UAA, will work closely with Stricklin with oversight of all internal units.