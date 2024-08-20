Woman accuses Yvette Benarroch of shoving her at early voting location

A woman handing out literature at an early voting location is accusing House candidate Yvette Benarroch of assaulting her.

Priscilla Marie Gray told the Collier County Sheriff’s Office that Benarroch, a Republican running in House District 81, “full side body pushed” her outside of the Collier County Public Library Headquarters on Saturday, the last day that early voting took place there. Gray said she was handing out information for the Collier County Republican Party and on Alfie Oakes endorsements.

Then she said Benarroch arrived and approached her in her blind spot. Benarroch then “sidled” beside her, brushing her left side against Gray’s right side, including her leg, thigh and shoulder.

According to Gray, Benarroch then told her, “I was here first!”

While Gray said she did not fall from the shove, she had to regain her footing. She also claimed this was the third altercation where Benarroch has screamed at her and invaded her personal space.

Benarroch and Gray have known each other for six years, Gray told law enforcement.

Benarroch faces Marco Island City Councilman Greg Folley for the Republican nomination in the open House seat. This is her first run for elected office, but she serves as the chapter Chair for Moms for Liberty and has worked for campaigns for U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds and others.

Benarroch in a media statement denied the accusations.

“This is unequivocally a political stunt, and there is no truth or merit to it, and there are others who have sworn that this is manufactured and a blatant lie,” Benarroch said.

“I want to be respectful of the witnesses that attest to the same and leave those details to the proper authorities to handle. With just a few hours before polls close, these lies and deceitful behavior are clearly meant to try to get the media to do the job that my opponent has been unable to do — convince voters he’s the better choice. I hope you’ll see through this devious attempt to manipulate the media into trying to lift up my opponent by tearing me down at the last hour.”

Sheriff’s deputies interviewed other witnesses at the scene. They also asked Benarroch to come meet with them for an interview at a substation but she did not show, and a detective instead spoke to her attorney by phone.

The incident report says surveillance footage at the library likely captured the interaction between Benarroch and Gray on video, but it would not be available for a week, after the Republican Primary is already decided.

The Republican Primary has been one of the state’s most expensive House races.