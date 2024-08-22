Ex-Donald Trump admin official joins Miami fintech company’s Board of Directors

Business strategist Christopher Campbell, who served as a high-ranking Treasury Department official under ex-President Donald Trump, is now helping to steer a real estate-focused financial technology company in Miami.

Campbell is the latest Board of Directors member at ClearCloser, an enterprise-grade fintech platform that uses proprietary algorithms, machine learning and blockchain to automate mortgage processes.

He previously held an advisory role with the company, which launched in 2019 as a Delaware-registered business and filed paperwork two years later with the Florida Division of Corporations.

In a statement, he said his increased involvement with the company reflects its transformative potential.

“ClearCloser is unprecedented technology in the mortgage-backed real estate and security industry,” he said. “We are making history.”

Campbell enjoyed a successful career in politics that included consulting and campaigning for Republicans like former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch and working as Majority Staff Director for the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance, where he designed, managed and coordinated the chamber’s agenda on a host of financial issues.

In early August 2017, the Senate unanimously confirmed him as the Treasury Department’s Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions. He held the job for just over a year before accepting Board posts with Coinstar and Prime Discoveries.

According to his LinkedIn page, Campbell currently serves on the Boards of MEND, Degree Insurance Co., Bitt, Cross River, WEconnect Health Management, Intrado, tZERO and Group Black.

He previously was the Chief Strategist at risk and financial advisory firm Kroll and today sits on the Council on Foreign Relations while also running a consulting company called Incamera Solutions that he founded in June 2023.

ClearCloser CEO Kristine Viera called the addition of Campbell “a game-changer” for the company.

“Christopher Campbell’s unparalleled experience and strategic vision are already shaping our future,” she said in a statement. “His expertise will not only guide our technological advancement but also ensure that we remain agile in a rapidly changing regulatory environment.”

The company’s Director, Marson Cunha, offered similarly effusive plaudits.

“Christopher’s vision is not just about keeping up with industry standards — it’s about setting them,” he said. “His guidance will be instrumental as we continue to innovate, ensuring that our solutions are not only cutting-edge but also compliant with the most stringent regulations.”