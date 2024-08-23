August 23, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

SeaWorld accused of deceptively charging 5% fee on visitors’ receipts

Gabrielle RussonAugust 23, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

DEP delays meetings on converting state parks to pickleball courts and golf courses

HeadlinesPanhandle

Prosecutor says ex-Sheriff’s Deputy charged with manslaughter in shooting of an airman at his home

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

RFK Jr. says he is suspending, not ending his campaign. His campaign says he ‘has not endorsed Trump’

SeaWorld AP
Complaints about SeaWorld’s 5% fee occasionally popped up in online forums. Now there's a lawsuit.

An Osceola County woman is suing SeaWorld after she accused the company of sneakily tacking on a 5% surcharge onto her theme park purchase.

Tatiana Eastman’s federal lawsuit is seeking class action status because she said the theme park company doesn’t clearly warn customers about the additional fee on its website, at the park or at the cashier’s stand. Court documents say the amount people were charged exceeds $5 million in the past four years.

“The surcharge is deceptive and unlawful under Florida law,” said the lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court’s Orlando division. “As a result of this unlawful surcharge, Defendant profited at the expense of its patrons.”

Eastman’s attorneys declined to comment Friday.

Eastman bought two items for $14.99 and $15.99 in June when she saw the 5% fee listed on her receipt. The receipt only said the 5% fee was for “increased operating expenses,” said the lawsuit, which doesn’t detail what she purchased.

The lawsuit argued the 5% surcharge wasn’t a credit card convenience fee and the theme park is cashless, so there’s no way of avoiding the extra surcharge.

“Defendant’s misleading business practices lead consumers to make purchases at its establishment believing they would only be charged only for the prices shown on the menu, while charging them an unlawful and hidden 5% surcharge that is shown only after the customers complete their purchase,” the lawsuit said.

It’s unclear when SeaWorld began charging guests the extra 5% for purchases, but theme park attendees began complaining about it in online forums around 2022.

“Absolutely disgusting,” one person wrote in 2022.

Another person posted a picture from a receipt from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with the 5% surcharge circled, so it appears the practice is not limited to just Orlando.

SeaWorld public relations did not respond to a request for comment Friday asking questions about when the park began charging the fee and which parks charge the amount. SeaWorld also did not respond to a question about whether the park adds a 5% fee onto theme park ticket admission.

SeaWorld has faced several lawsuits in the past few years over financial disputes as the company aggressively tries to save money. Most recently, the company was sued last month over an unpaid $76,000 towel rental bill.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDemocratic leaders look to continue Kamala Harris' DNC momentum with rally for women voters in Tampa

nextRFK Jr. says he is suspending, not ending his campaign. His campaign says he ‘has not endorsed Trump’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories