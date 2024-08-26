August 26, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Significant legal risk’: Ashley Moody warns colleges to protect Jewish students as school resumes
Ashley Moody is fast tracking the 15-week abortion ban to the Supreme Court.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 26, 20243min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 8.26.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

The Live Local Alliance: Ensuring housing for our workforce

HeadlinesInfluence

Lobbying compensation: Top 25 firms kept up the pace in Q2 of 2024

FLAPOL092121CH019
'There is no room in our state for lawlessness or antisemitism.'

Florida’s top cop is starting the week with a firm reminder to institutions of higher learning in the Sunshine State.

Given that the 2023-24 academic year featured anti-Israeli protests on college campuses elsewhere in the country, with at least some of them veering into antisemitism, Ashley Moody is reminding colleges and universities in Florida to refrain from playing host to “cesspools of lawlessness and hate.”

The letter to the schools is a follow-up to a communication last year to the same institutions.

“Last year, my office circulated a memo advising higher education officials of the zero-tolerance policy for antisemitism in our state. Florida offered an example to the rest of the country with swift action while other states witnessed their colleges and universities overtaken by chaos and, in some instances, crime,” Moody wrote.

“Let this serve as a reminder, there is no room in our state for lawlessness or antisemitism. As a new school year begins, we are renewing our commitment to making Florida a safe state for Jewish students.”

The letter notes potential perils for not following the path preferred by state officials.

“I also want to advise you that failing to protect Jewish students would create significant legal risk for Florida colleges and universities,” Moody added.

“For example, a federal court in California recently entered an injunction against UCLA after the court found that ‘Jewish students were excluded from portions of the UCLA campus because they refused to denounce their faith,’ a fact the court called ‘unimaginable’ and ‘abhorrent to our constitutional guarantee of religious freedom.’ Such failures may also put federal funding at risk.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis moved earlier this year to waive transfer rules for students at elite colleges fleeing antisemitism elsewhere, saying this Spring that rather than being “targeted by these rage mobs on campus,” students “can come to Florida and … study in a good environment (and be) treated with respect.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLobbying compensation: Top 25 firms kept up the pace in Q2 of 2024

nextThe Live Local Alliance: Ensuring housing for our workforce

One comment

  • Yrral

    August 26, 2024 at 6:01 pm

    American have a moral and legal obligation to speak out about the Protocols of Genocidal Elders of Israel,these students pay taxes and should speak out against the genocide and occupation of Palestine,the people of Israel deserve the government they have and hell that go along with it Google Smotrich Palestinian, Google Ben Gvir Hate Crime Google Eliyahu Palestinians

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories