Trulieve keeps pumping millions into adult-use marijuana amendment

Trulieve continues to surge money into the campaign to pass Amendment 3.

The medical marijuana company donated another $5 million to Smart & Safe Florida, the political committee that is sponsoring the initiative that would legalize recreational marijuana.

The latest contribution, which was disclosed in a Friday campaign finance report, brings Trulieve’s financial backing to slightly more than $70 million over the past two years.

Smart & Safe Florida, which has already dropped millions on both TV and radio ads, now has about $20.1 million unspent as the Fall campaign season kicks into gear following the August Primary.

In an election cycle where Florida’s status as a battleground state has become significantly diminished, the fight over Amendment 3 is gearing up to be the most expensive campaign on the November ballot.

So far, the presidential campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have not made any significant ad buys in the state. But AdImpact — an ad tracking service — noted the Trump campaign bought $48,000 worth of cable advertising time in the West Palm Beach market. That’s the region that includes Trump’s Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago.

Earlier this month, Citadel CEO and billionaire Ken Griffin dropped $12 million into a committee run by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Chief of Staff, James Uthmeier, that has launched an effort to try to defeat Amendment 3. Keep Florida Clean has not reported any significant contributions since then, but the next round of reports are due at the end of the week.

If passed by at least 60% of voters, Amendment 3 would allow adults in Florida to possess and use recreational marijuana. Voters approved an amendment to legalize medical marijuana in 2016.

Recent polls have shown the initiative hovering around the 60% threshold needed to win, which means a strong campaign on either side of the issue could be pivotal in deciding the outcome. The measure is going to share the ballot with Amendment 4, which would guarantee abortion access.

Amendment 3 is opposed by DeSantis and the Republican Party of Florida. But the measure has lined up support from some Republicans, including Sen. Joe Gruters, the former Chair of the state party who is a longtime ally of Trump.