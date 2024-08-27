Another poll shows narrow race between Kamala Harris, Donald Trump in Florida

Democrats continue to say Florida is in play, and a new poll suggests they might be right.

The Public Policy Polling survey of the state, conducted Aug. 21-22 for the Clean and Prosperous Energy PAC, shows just 4 points separate Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in the state.

Trump leads 51% to 47% overall in a two-person race, with 2% unsure of who they back in that scenario. When an expanded field was polled, Trump led 48% to 45%, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 2%, Jill Stein and Cornel West at 1% each, and 3% not sure.

Trump leads only narrowly despite accomplishing what neither Harris nor President Joe Biden has: being above water in terms of favorability.

The former President, who has won the state twice already, is at 49% approval against 48% disapproval.

Meanwhile, Harris is at 46% approval against 52% disapproval.

President Biden, meanwhile, has just 41% approval and 54% disapproval.

The margin of error is listed at 3.4 percentage points.

This is just the latest poll to show Florida is competitive but, at least for now, still leaning Republican in the presidential race.

An August survey from Florida Atlantic University’s PolCom Lab shows Trump ahead 50% to 47%.

Another August survey from the Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) found Trump was up 53% to 46% in a two-way race with Harris.

Meanwhile, another public poll released recently splits the difference between the two polls.

The USA Today/Suffolk University/WSVN-TV phone poll of 500 likely voters conducted between Aug. 7 and Aug. 11 shows Trump ahead of Harris, 47% to 42%, with 5% backing Kennedy and 5% undecided.

The Real Clear Politics polling average shows a 6.3-point Trump lead, but that number is skewed by a July poll that showed Trump leading Harris by 10 points, with 49% against 39% for the candidate who had yet to establish herself.

Trump is even buying TV ads in Florida, though it’s unclear how it will help him based on the very localized spend. His campaign is dropping $48,000 on cable ads in West Palm Beach, which will run through Sept. 2.