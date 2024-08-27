August 27, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Another poll shows narrow race between Kamala Harris, Donald Trump in Florida
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 27, 20245min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Survey shows Debbie Mucarsel-Powell within striking distance of Rick Scott

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Trulieve keeps pumping millions into adult-use marijuana amendment

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida man set to be executed this week appeals to the Supreme Court for a stay

Kamala Harris Donald Trump
Yet another survey shows November could be close.

Democrats continue to say Florida is in play, and a new poll suggests they might be right.

The Public Policy Polling survey of the state, conducted Aug. 21-22 for the Clean and Prosperous Energy PAC, shows just 4 points separate Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in the state.

Trump leads 51% to 47% overall in a two-person race, with 2% unsure of who they back in that scenario. When an expanded field was polled, Trump led 48% to 45%, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 2%, Jill Stein and Cornel West at 1% each, and 3% not sure.

Trump leads only narrowly despite accomplishing what neither Harris nor President Joe Biden has: being above water in terms of favorability.

The former President, who has won the state twice already, is at 49% approval against 48% disapproval.

Meanwhile, Harris is at 46% approval against 52% disapproval.

President Biden, meanwhile, has just 41% approval and 54% disapproval.

The margin of error is listed at 3.4 percentage points.

This is just the latest poll to show Florida is competitive but, at least for now, still leaning Republican in the presidential race.

An August survey from Florida Atlantic University’s PolCom Lab shows Trump ahead 50% to 47%.

Another August survey from the Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) found Trump was up 53% to 46% in a two-way race with Harris.

Meanwhile, another public poll released recently splits the difference between the two polls.

The USA Today/Suffolk University/WSVN-TV phone poll of 500 likely voters conducted between Aug. 7 and Aug. 11 shows Trump ahead of Harris, 47% to 42%, with 5% backing Kennedy and 5% undecided.

The Real Clear Politics polling average shows a 6.3-point Trump lead, but that number is skewed by a July poll that showed Trump leading Harris by 10 points, with 49% against 39% for the candidate who had yet to establish herself.

Trump is even buying TV ads in Florida, though it’s unclear how it will help him based on the very localized spend. His campaign is dropping $48,000 on cable ads in West Palm Beach, which will run through Sept. 2.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida man set to be executed this week appeals to the Supreme Court for a stay

nextTrulieve keeps pumping millions into adult-use marijuana amendment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories