August 27, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida man set to be executed this week appeals to the Supreme Court for a stay
Image via AP.

Associated PressAugust 27, 20245min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida Chamber issues midyear progress report on state economy

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.27.24

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Michelle Patty, Tim DeRoche: Why are kids in West Tampa locked out of their A-rated neighborhood schools?

Loran Cole
Loran Cole said Florida's drug cocktail will 'likely cause him needless pain and suffering.'

A Florida man scheduled to be put to death on Thursday is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his execution so his challenge to Florida’s lethal injection procedures can be heard.

Loran Cole, 57, is slated to be executed at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Florida State Prison after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed his death warrant in July. Cole was convicted of kidnapping adult siblings camping in the Ocala National Forest in 1994, raping the sister and murdering the brother.

On Monday, Cole appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the execution, arguing that his challenge of the state’s lethal injection procedures deserves to be heard. Cole has argued the administration of Florida’s drug cocktail will “very likely cause him needless pain and suffering” due to symptoms caused by his Parkinson’s disease.

“Cole’s Parkinson’s symptoms will make it impossible for Florida to safely and humanely carry out his execution because his involuntary body movements will affect the placement of the intravenous lines necessary to carry out an execution by lethal injection,” his attorneys argued in court filings.

Many of Florida’s death penalty procedures are exempt from public records. Botched executions in other states have brought increased scrutiny of the death penalty and the secrecy around it, as officials struggle to secure the necessary drug cocktails and staff capable of administering them.

In their filings, Cole’s attorneys note that other death row inmates were granted similar hearings to consider how their medical conditions could affect their executions. Cole’s legal team claims that denying him a hearing violates his 14th Amendment rights to due process and equal protection.

On Aug. 23, the Florida Supreme Court denied an appeal from Cole, who has also argued his execution should be blocked because he suffered abuse at a state-run reform school where for decades boys were beaten, raped and killed.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Chamber issues midyear progress report on state economy

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    August 27, 2024 at 7:12 am

    Fentanyl seems to get the job done nice and quiet, the way We The People prefer ourselves to be executed by our government. Why not give Fentanyl a try?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories