August 27, 2024
Feds file new indictment in Donald Trump Jan. 6 case, keeping charges intact but narrowing allegations
Image via AP.

Associated PressAugust 27, 20243min5

Jack Smith
The filing tries to align the indictment with the Supreme Court's immunity ruling.

Special Counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday filed a new indictment against Donald Trump over his efforts to undo the 2020 Presidential Election that keeps the same criminal charges but narrows the allegations against him following a Supreme Court opinion conferring broad immunity on former Presidents.

The new indictment removes a section of the indictment that dealt with Trump’s interactions with the Justice Department, an area of conduct for which the Supreme Court in a 6-3 opinion last month said Trump was entitled to immunity from prosecution.

The updated criminal case no longer lists as a co-conspirator Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department official who championed Trump’s false claims of election fraud. Trump’s co-conspirators were not named in either indictment, but they have been identified through public records and other means.

The Special Counsel’s Office said the updated indictment, filed in federal court in Washington, was issued by a grand jury that had not previously heard evidence in the case.

The indictment retained the allegations that Trump attempted to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the electoral vote count. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court that the interactions between Trump and Pence amounted to official conduct for which “Trump is at least presumptively immune from prosecution.”

The question, Roberts wrote, is whether the government can rebut “that presumption of immunity.”

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

5 comments

  • F Ben Sasse

    August 27, 2024 at 5:08 pm

    Where is the reporting on fake prayer breakfast RINO Sasse passing out 1/2 mil contracts to his friends, many for remote no-show jobs, handing almost 5 mil to McKinsey FOR WHAT and taking a million dollar a year golden parachute from now until 2028? Talk about asleep at the stick! Now THIS is a guy who should be in JAIL.

    Google Sasse’s spending spree, Independent Florida Alligator.

    Reply

  • Yrral

    August 27, 2024 at 5:17 pm

    Trump is a Ham Sandwich

    Reply

    • Dont Say FLA

      August 27, 2024 at 5:31 pm

      I think not. A Ham Sandwich can be good

      Reply

  • Ocean Joe

    August 27, 2024 at 5:40 pm

    If Trump is elected he’ll dismiss the special prosecutor, quash the January 6 prosecution, pardon the January 6 criminals (hostages he calls them) and prove that in America, just like when he grabs the ladies, you can get away with anything.

    He should be in prison and he should have been arrested before the sun went down on Jan 6 and everybody knows it.

    Reply

  • Delusions

    August 27, 2024 at 5:43 pm

    When will they learn they cannot stop Russian economy destruction..
    Business as usual

    Reply

