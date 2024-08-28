Miami women to lead abortion-focused GOTV rally at Bayfront Park

A women-led rally to energize voters around a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights in Florida is coming to downtown Miami next month.

Already, a dozen notable participants have confirmed they’ll be there.

The event is called “Our Bodies Our Lives: A Rally for Reproductive Freedom.” It’s happening at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will speak at the rally, and Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried and Republican CNN commentator Ana Navarro will also attend.

They and others will speak about abortion, reproductive rights, and how vital they believe it is for Amendment 4 to pass in November and guarantee abortion access in the Florida Constitution.

Florida now bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant.

Amendment 4, if approved, would prohibit government-imposed restrictions on abortion before fetal viability — generally considered to be between 23 and 24 weeks of gestation — or when necessary to protect the mother’s health.

“This amendment is a beacon of hope for all Floridians, especially for those who are already suffering under a six-week abortion ban,” former Miami-Dade Commissioner Katy Sorenson, who is chairing the event, said in a statement.

“Floridians overwhelmingly support Amendment 4. We want to send an unmistakable message that South Floridians from all neighborhoods and backgrounds are banding together to overturn the state’s near total abortion ban.”

Other confirmed speakers include House Minority Leader Pro Tempore Dotie Joseph; Miami-Dade Commissioners Marleine Bastien, Danielle Cohen Higgins and Eileen Higgins; Miami-Dade School Board member Lucia Báez-Geller, who is now running for Congress; Miami Commission Chair Christine King; former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who is running for U.S. Senate; and former state Sen. Annette Taddeo, who is running for Miami-Dade Clerk.

Event sponsors include the Florida Democratic Party, ACLU, Florida Women’s Freedom Coalition, CIR/SEIU, Bans off Miami, League of Women Voters, Miami Coalition to Advance Racial Equality, Miami NOW, Men4Choice Advocacy, Ruth’s List Florida, SAVE, United Teachers of Dade, SEIU, Women’s Emergency Network and Writing Class Radio.

Attending participants are encouraged to wear white and bring homemade signs.

For more information, visit OurBodiesOurLives.com.