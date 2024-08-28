After years of trying, South Miami’s Sunset Place revival is in reach

In less than a year since the City of South Miami’s Planning Board and City Commission approved crucial zoning changes, the redevelopment of the Shops at Sunset Place has continued its momentum.

The project’s promise goes beyond world-class design, it is the promise of a new model by which local governments work together with responsible builders to accelerate progress.

South Miami Mayor Javier Fernandez, who made Sunset Place’s redevelopment a central focus of his administration, has been instrumental in pushing the project forward. His leadership, along with the City Commission’s commitment, has ensured that what once was a stalled venture is now moving forward at a pace uncommon in urban redevelopment.

In an interview earlier this month, Fernandez said “for the first time, the City of South Miami has not been the obstacle to that project [Sunset Place] advancing.”

The Shops at Sunset Place, a once-thriving 10-acre regional mall, has long stood as a relic of its unintegrated and outdated 1990s design. In its heyday, the mall was a popular destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, but its appeal waned as consumer preferences shifted and the area around it evolved.

Now it’s more of a hindrance than a hub, with its large, fortress-like structure casting a shadow over neighboring businesses. As stores shuttered and even locals shunned downtown South Miami, residents and business owners wondered when the site would see a revival, especially after multiple failed rejuvenation attempts.

That revival now seems within reach. Since the zoning changes were enacted last year, Midtown Development, in collaboration with London-based architecture firm, Heatherwick Studio, has submitted a comprehensive site plan that has been met with optimism by both the community and local government. This plan marks a major milestone in transforming the outdated regional mall into a vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood that integrates seamlessly with South Miami’s existing street network.

“What South Miami needs is people living in the Town Center. We’ve had too few of them … Where we’re focused on growing and adding more people is in our town center around the transit station because that’s where the growth should happen,” Fernandez said in a recent interview.

One of the most notable developments since the project’s inception is the involvement of Heatherwick Studio, which is making its Florida debut. Heatherwick Studio is globally acclaimed for its innovative designs, including Google campuses, New York City’s Little Island pier park, and the regeneration of Olympia London.

Heatherwick’s proposal for Sunset Place emphasizes walkability, community interaction and diverse experiences with smaller, permeable buildings, terraces, gardens and open spaces. Instead of renovating the existing large structure, the new design focuses on creating a village-esque setting with varied building heights and forms.

“We live in a wonderful community that should have the best of Miami-Dade County.” Fernandez said. “My vision is to create a town center where my children would want to go and where my wife and I can have a suite of shopping and dining options to enjoy.”

In line with the city’s stated goals, the proposal would integrate the surrounding street grid, including a main street designed for slow traffic and pedestrian-friendly access to shops, restaurants and a movie theatre. The plan also includes a central plaza that would serve as a community hub with spaces for various activities and events.

Above this village setting, the project will introduce new residential units, adding essential density that is expected to revitalize the area and support local businesses. This shift to a neighborhood setting marks a significant departure from the site’s previous use, emphasizing a more sustainable and community-focused approach.

Since October, the city has taken a more proactive approach, facilitating smoother interactions with designers and builders, clearing the way for construction to begin. This is a stark contrast from just a few years ago, when redevelopment efforts faced numerous roadblocks, including rigid zoning codes and city-imposed challenges that stalled progress.

Fernandez added, “What our Commission wants is connectivity — connectivity with Coral Gables to the east, connectivity to our Town Center to the south and to the west, and I think the developer understands that.”

The redevelopment project not only promises to revitalize the Shops at Sunset Place but also serves as a model for how local governments and contractors can work together to overcome challenges and achieve shared goals. The next steps for the project include finalizing the site plan and beginning preliminary construction phases.

Mayor Fernandez and the South Miami City Commission have driven this project with a clear vision and a sense of urgency, resulting in the rapid progress that has eluded previous redevelopment efforts. Their commitment to revitalizing Sunset Place is not only fulfilling key promises to residents but also setting a new standard for how effective collaboration between local government and developers can accelerate meaningful urban transformation.