August 29, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis says Florida teams would have won College Football Playoff decades ago

A.G. GancarskiAugust 29, 20244min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Kionne McGhee biopic ‘The Reject’ to headline Urban Film Festival in Miami

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Democrats in U.S. Senate, House races win endorsements from health care advocacy group

HeadlinesUniversities

UF named fourth-best public higher ed institution in U.S., according to new Forbes analysis

DeSantis AP
The double-Ivy graduate continues to offer opinions about college sports in the Sunshine State.

Arguing yet again that Florida teams need to get back to their historical heights, Gov. Ron DeSantis says that in any given year decades ago, any one of the state’s major teams could have been national champs.

“One team from Florida would be competing for a national championship almost every year, and sometimes it was all of them competing,” DeSantis said.

“And back in that era, if you had a playoff, then a lot of times the Florida team who may not have been in the one key bowl game at that time, that Florida team — whether it’s Florida State, Florida or Miami — they would have ended up winning the playoff back then.”

DeSantis, who attended Yale as an undergraduate and Harvard for law school, weighed in on how the two state schools might do this year as well.

“Florida State had one loss last year. They started off this season with a loss. We’ll see,” DeSantis said, before turning his attention to the University of Florida’s “very difficult schedule, very difficult conference.”

The Gators, who are unranked going into the season, face off with No. 19 Miami on Saturday.

The Governor has grumbled about Gator football in particular many times in recent years.

This Spring, he told a Gainesville crowd that excuses were running out after a legendary coach left the college ranks.

“You know, Nick Saban has retired from Alabama. So this is the window,” DeSantis said in May in Gainesville.

“I know Georgia is still very tough. It’s a tough league. I get it. But I saw those national championships up back in the day and that was great, and basketball too. I mean, so hopefully we’ll get back there. We’re really looking forward to seeing Florida return to being the college football capital of the world like we used to be.”

DeSantis similarly discussed Billy Napier’s squad during September 2023 comments to the California Republican Party.

While he noted that University of Florida was “the top ranked public university in America,” he added quickly that he needed “their football team to start doing a little bit better.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTri-county Realtors back Norby Belz for Fort Lauderdale Commission

nextUF named fourth-best public higher ed institution in U.S., according to new Forbes analysis

2 comments

  • Tjb

    August 29, 2024 at 1:38 pm

    I noticed that at the FSU game you were not wearing the colors of FSU. You did a poor job representing a state school. Were you embrassed.

    Reply

  • Day 38

    August 29, 2024 at 1:40 pm

    Well he was there wasn’t he? Maybe he didn’t want to upset the Gaytors, Canes, Knights, Bulls, etc fans.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories