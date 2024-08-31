August 31, 2024
Gaming Control commission announces illegal slot arrests

A.G. Gancarski

abstract blur background of slot machine in casino club entertainment leisure concept
Fines could run up to $10,000 per illegal machine, and occupational licenses and business permits are also subject to suspension.

North Florida gas station owners are feeling a little less lucky after a crackdown on games of chance.

The Florida Gaming Control Commission is announcing arrests and confiscation, related to a series of illegal slot machines.

“Ten gas stations total were involved in the North Florida operation, including one Jefferson County location, one Wakulla County location, and eight Leon County locations. More than $17,000 was seized from the 21 illegal gambling machines confiscated by gaming enforcement personnel, including both slot machines and coin pushers. Ten arrests have been made thus far, with additional arrests pending,” the group is announcing.

Fines could run up to $10,000 per illegal machine, and occupational licenses and business permits are also subject to suspension.

“Illegal gambling has a serious impact on Florida’s communities, and small businesses who choose to offer illegal slot machines to customers need to understand that they are breaking the law,” said Lou Trombetta, Executive Director of the Florida Gaming Control Commission. “It is unlawful to offer slot machine gaming at any unlicensed facility in Florida, including bars, restaurants, gas stations, and illegal casinos. We want to help small businesses understand the law, as well as the implications of not following the law.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

