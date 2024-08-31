Kamala Harris within 5 points of Donald Trump in Florida: poll

Fresh polling of the presidential race shows Kamala Harris competitive with Donald Trump in Florida.

Per a Redfield and Wilton survey conducted between Aug. 25 and Aug. 28, the former President leads the Vice President 48% to 43% in the Sunshine State.

Trump’s five point lead is unchanged from the previous iteration of this poll, which is part of a 10-state survey.

In more good news for Trump, he’s converting more Joe Biden voters from 2020 than Harris is with Trump voters from four years ago. Biden is six points underwater in the state.

Harris, meanwhile, is treading water in terms of favorability, while Trump is +8.

The good feeling extends to his running mate also; JD Vance, a Senator from Ohio, is +3. But that’s worse than Harris’ Veep pick, Tim Walz, who is at +7.

Voters trust Trump more on immigration, crime, defense, and inflation, driving his margin.

This poll is slightly more favorable for Trump than the FiveThirtyEight average, which shows the former President with a 4.2 point lead.

Other polls are closer: the Public Policy Polling survey of the state, conducted Aug. 21-22 for the Clean and Prosperous Energy PAC, shows Trump leading 51% to 47% overall in a two-person race

The latest Florida Chamber of Commerce/Cherry Communications poll released this week shows Trump ahead 52% to 45%, meanwhile.