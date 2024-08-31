August 31, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Kamala Harris within 5 points of Donald Trump in Florida: poll
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 31, 20243min2

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump courts young conservative influencers

APoliticalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says Florida teams would have won College Football Playoff decades ago

HeadlinesTallahassee

Gaming Control commission announces illegal slot arrests

Kamala Harris Donald Trump
Voters trust Trump more on immigration, crime, defense, and inflation, driving his margin.

Fresh polling of the presidential race shows Kamala Harris competitive with Donald Trump in Florida.

Per a Redfield and Wilton survey conducted between Aug. 25 and Aug. 28, the former President leads the Vice President 48% to 43% in the Sunshine State.

Trump’s five point lead is unchanged from the previous iteration of this poll, which is part of a 10-state survey.

In more good news for Trump, he’s converting more Joe Biden voters from 2020 than Harris is with Trump voters from four years ago. Biden is six points underwater in the state.

Harris, meanwhile, is treading water in terms of favorability, while Trump is +8.

The good feeling extends to his running mate also; JD Vance, a Senator from Ohio, is +3. But that’s worse than Harris’ Veep pick, Tim Walz, who is at +7.

Voters trust Trump more on immigration, crime, defense, and inflation, driving his margin.

This poll is slightly more favorable for Trump than the FiveThirtyEight average, which shows the former President with a 4.2 point lead.

Other polls are closer: the Public Policy Polling survey of the state, conducted Aug. 21-22 for the Clean and Prosperous Energy PAC, shows Trump leading 51% to 47% overall in a two-person race

The latest Florida Chamber of Commerce/Cherry Communications poll released this week shows Trump ahead 52% to 45%, meanwhile.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump comes out in support of Florida’s recreational pot initiative

nextIn Dublin, a college football game brings harmony in a troubled time

2 comments

  • Woke and Vote

    August 31, 2024 at 12:22 pm

    10 attributes of a
    Woke mind

    I. You read books and don’t burn them
    2. You embrace science
    3. You are willing to change your mind when new information becomes available
    4. You understand that most issues are not black and white
    5. You believe in true equality for all people
    6.You have empathy
    7. You embrace cooperation
    8. You respect others’ rights
    9. You believe culture and the arts have value
    10. You care for the planet

    Reply

  • “Woke” is opposite of classical liberal values

    August 31, 2024 at 1:53 pm

    I embrace and cherish every single one of those values as a classical liberal. I do not find that those values listed above coincide with the “woke” movement. Those are classical liberal values. By definition I have been accused of being the dreaded evil conservative by holding onto these values. Have been pushed out of the Democrat party, as they do not believe in allowing others viewpoints or independent thought or allowing room for others unless they are cherry picked by grievance and anointed under the preferred identity politics. Democrats seek to undermine basic democratic institutions and processes and laws and prosecute and punish any dissent. That is why I left the party and am now NPA. I am still a Classical liberal for anyone who wants to look that up. That probably means I’ve been added to an FBI watch list for reading Paine and Locke and Hume and Montaigne and Emerson and Thoreau.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories