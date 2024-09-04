New ‘Anti-Psychopath’ PAC spot says Donald Trump’s friends — like Marco Rubio — think he’s ‘crazy’

Is Donald Trump sane?

That’s the question litigated by George Conway’s evocatively named Anti-Psychopath PAC in a new 60-second spot airing in select markets.

The video, reminiscent of Lincoln Project spots, starts off with a long shot of Trump in an opulent room, then shows people like U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Marco Rubio of Florida, former House Speaker Paul Ryan, former National Security Adviser John Bolton, former Attorney General William Barr, and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu casting aspersions on the former President’s mental state. Each Trump detractor in the ad is shown as a floating head, speaking above the former President’s head.

“By using the voices of Trump’s current and former allies, the ad shows that even his people know he’s unfit for the White House,” the PAC asserts.

Rubio, who was considered to be Trump’s running mate earlier this year, is shown in the ad as a floating head warning in past remarks against “turning over the nuclear codes of the United States to an erratic individual.”

The end of the ad shows the PAC’s URL, which leads to a homepage asserting that voters “have forgotten one important fact: Trump is f**king nuts.”

The ad will run on cable and digital for the next week in Bedminster, NJ, and Palm Beach, FL, around Trump’s homes, and in the swing states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. It will also run in Columbia, SC, Tallahassee, FL, and Austin, TX, targeting Lindsey Graham, Rubio, and Cruz, all featured in the video, according to an announcement about the ad.