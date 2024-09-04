September 4, 2024
New ‘Anti-Psychopath’ PAC spot says Donald Trump’s friends — like Marco Rubio — think he’s ‘crazy’

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 4, 20243min2

Trump Rubio anti-psychopath
Trump's allies, turned foes and then allies again, are shown as floating heads questioning the former President's mental acuity.

Is Donald Trump sane?

That’s the question litigated by George Conway’s evocatively named Anti-Psychopath PAC in a new 60-second spot airing in select markets.

The video, reminiscent of Lincoln Project spots, starts off with a long shot of Trump in an opulent room, then shows people like U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Marco Rubio of Florida, former House Speaker Paul Ryan, former National Security Adviser John Bolton, former Attorney General William Barr, and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu casting aspersions on the former President’s mental state. Each Trump detractor in the ad is shown as a floating head, speaking above the former President’s head.

“By using the voices of Trump’s current and former allies, the ad shows that even his people know he’s unfit for the White House,” the PAC asserts.

Rubio, who was considered to be Trump’s running mate earlier this year, is shown in the ad as a floating head warning in past remarks against “turning over the nuclear codes of the United States to an erratic individual.”

The end of the ad shows the PAC’s URL, which leads to a homepage asserting that voters “have forgotten one important fact: Trump is f**king nuts.”

The ad will run on cable and digital for the next week in Bedminster, NJ, and Palm Beach, FL, around Trump’s homes, and in the swing states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. It will also run in Columbia, SC, Tallahassee, FL, and Austin, TX, targeting Lindsey Graham, Rubio, and Cruz, all featured in the video, according to an announcement about the ad.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • Michael

    September 4, 2024 at 9:38 am

    Sounds like a fun one to buy some airtime on Fox News Channel. The Murdochs have already shown they are not turning down ad money from the Dem PACS.

    Reply

    • A Day without MAGA

      September 4, 2024 at 10:09 am

      Murdoch are on the the hook for billion of dollars,for Trump election lies,even after settling another for almost a billion,this would not want them to have anything to do with TRUMP, Google Mary Trump,I Created A Monster

      Reply

Categories