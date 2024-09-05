September 5, 2024
Rick Scott claims Kamala Harris uses Jewish husband as ‘cover’ for courting ‘radical antisemites’
Rick Scott addresses the Republican Jewish Coalition. Image via Rick Scott campaign, 2024.

A.G. Gancarski

Rick Scott RJC via campaign
'The most radical ticket in my lifetime of Harris and Walz have a history of embracing well-known antisemites.'

Florida’s junior Senator isn’t holding back when it comes to his latest criticisms of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for President.

In remarks to the Republican Jewish Coalition, Rick Scott said Harris “thinks because her husband is Jewish it somehow gives her cover as she appeals to the radical antisemites in her party…the same people who told her not to pick a Jewish Governor to be her running mate.”

Scott is referring to Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, respectively.

Shapiro does not claim his ultimate non-selection by the Harris campaign evidenced antisemitism, saying this week he was “honored and humbled” to be considered, and that Tim Walz was an “outstanding pick” for Harris’ running mate.

Scott further denounced the Harris-Walz ticket in his remarks.

“The most radical ticket in my lifetime of Harris and Walz have a history of embracing well-known antisemites, awarding tax dollars to groups associated with terror sympathizers and completely abandoning Israel when they need America’s support the most,” the Senator claimed.

Scott also blamed the Joe Biden administration for the death of hostages this week.

“If Biden would not have impeded Israel’s advance, these innocent people might still be alive today,” he said, referring to the deaths of Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five others.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

8 comments

  • Alexa is Biased

    September 5, 2024 at 9:24 am

    Jamey has “used” lots of people over the years to climb that ladder. She still isn’t ready for prime time.

    Reply

    • Alexa is Biased

      September 5, 2024 at 9:25 am

      Kammy

      Reply

    • Yrral

      September 5, 2024 at 9:46 am

      Trump used people like you as toilet paper,you lack self esteem about yourself,that you like getting humiliated as long you can get your Trump wet dream

      Reply

  • PeterH

    September 5, 2024 at 9:34 am

    Republicans are America’s worst enemy!

    Vote all Republicans out of office!

    Reply

    • Alexa is Biased

      September 5, 2024 at 9:38 am

      Independent? Ha! Ha! Nothing like good humor in the morning. Thanks Peter H. 🤣

      Reply

  • Yrral

    September 5, 2024 at 9:43 am

    Rick is a parasite,who feed off the mind of weak minded Magats Google Rick Scott Medicare Fraud

    Reply

  • Ocean Joe

    September 5, 2024 at 9:44 am

    Republican Jews, do you know what these guys say about you when you’re not in the room? The same things they say about Blacks, Hispanics, Women. They seem to let Catholic white males into the club because they know they’re outnumbered and their thinking is outdated.

    When Nazis were pulling stunts in Orlando, Jax and Tampa, Ricky and Ron were awful quiet. You know, “stand back but stand by.”

    Reply

  • Yrral

    September 5, 2024 at 9:53 am

    Do. Trump have a day job as a serial criminal, Trump is the kind of person that would burglarize a Republican house and he would convince them he did not do it

    Reply

