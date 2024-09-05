Rick Scott claims Kamala Harris uses Jewish husband as ‘cover’ for courting ‘radical antisemites’

Florida’s junior Senator isn’t holding back when it comes to his latest criticisms of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for President.

In remarks to the Republican Jewish Coalition, Rick Scott said Harris “thinks because her husband is Jewish it somehow gives her cover as she appeals to the radical antisemites in her party…the same people who told her not to pick a Jewish Governor to be her running mate.”

Scott is referring to Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, respectively.

Shapiro does not claim his ultimate non-selection by the Harris campaign evidenced antisemitism, saying this week he was “honored and humbled” to be considered, and that Tim Walz was an “outstanding pick” for Harris’ running mate.

Scott further denounced the Harris-Walz ticket in his remarks.

“The most radical ticket in my lifetime of Harris and Walz have a history of embracing well-known antisemites, awarding tax dollars to groups associated with terror sympathizers and completely abandoning Israel when they need America’s support the most,” the Senator claimed.

Scott also blamed the Joe Biden administration for the death of hostages this week.

“If Biden would not have impeded Israel’s advance, these innocent people might still be alive today,” he said, referring to the deaths of Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five others.