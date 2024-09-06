As abortion debate rages, DeSantis Administration launches ‘transparency’ page some say oversteps state law

One of Florida’s top healthcare regulators this week took to social media to promote an abortion transparency webpage that he says combats “the lies and disinformation surrounding Florida’s abortion laws” and comes amid an escalating political campaign for an abortion initiative voters will decide on in November.

Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) Secretary Jason Weida’s comments on X drew criticism from some who contend the Secretary is violating a Florida law that prohibits state and county employees from using their official authority to interfere with an election of office or coercing or influencing another person’s vote.

U.S. Senate hopeful Debbie Mucarsel Powell, a Democrat who hopes to defeat Sen. Rick Scott this November, used the post from Weida to solicit campaign donations.

“With everything from voting rights to abortion access on the line, I urgently need your help to stop the GOP. Will you donate now to flip Florida and keep the Senate blue?” she posted on X.

It is the latest example of Gov. Ron DeSantis using his broad executive authority to influence the outcome of a proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution if approved by 60% of voters.

Over the summer, in an unusual move, a top DeSantis administration official helped craft ballot language over Amendment 4. The Governor’s office appointed former budget director and State Board Administration (SBA) Executive Director Chris Spencer to the normally staid Financial Impact Estimating Conference (FIEC) responsible for drawing up a statement that will appear next to the amendment. Spencer worked to override the state’s top economist and FIEC member.

State Rep. Kelly Skidmore said Weida violated two laws. In addition to the former, Skidmore contends Weida violated a second law that bans career service employees from using their position “to secure support for, or oppose, any candidate, party, or issue in a partisan election or affect the results thereof.”

“What I will be doing is putting out a statement that the Governor and Secretary Weida are in violation of at least two statutes, and that if Secretary of State Cord Byrd thinks about arresting one more former felon for accidentally voting when they thought their rights were reinstated and does nothing about this election interference, then he needs to step down.”

AHCA is the largest health care-related agency in the state, mainly because it houses the Medicaid department. Additionally, the agency is charged with regulating hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other providers, including abortion clinics.

AHCA did not comment on criticisms that Weida is violating the law and in a prepared statement said the transparency page is within the agency’s “mission to provide information and transparency to Floridians on the quality of care they receive.”

“Our new transparency page serves to educate Floridians on the state’s current abortion laws and provide information on a proposed policy change that would impact care across the state,” the agency said in a statement to the media. “The law is the law however many in the media have not covered it correctly.“

The statement also includes links to newspaper articles that AHCA claims incorrectly report the law.

AHCA told Florida Politics that “it’s puzzling that some in the media would be opposed to the Agency providing facts and information to Floridians about this issue.”

While the page does not include a direct call to action for voters on how to vote on Amendment 4, it does contain a series of “fact checks” that paint a strong picture in opposition to the initiative, including that it would remove the Legislature’s ability to “protect basic, common-sense health care regulations due to these open-ended and arbitrary terms.”

And Skidmore took umbrage with AHCA’s defense.

“Okay, that is not fact. What they are providing — they in fact, have an opinion. Individuals, the Governor, Secretary Weida, whoever else in AHCA who allowed or put that information on their website, that is an opinion. If you look at what it says, it says there are people fear mongering and telling you lies. That is an opinion. That is not fact,” Skidmore said.