Donald Trump says he will vote to legalize recreational pot in Florida

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is reiterating his support for recreational pot.

The Florida voter posted on Truth Social that he will vote for Amendment 3, explicitly making clear that his vote could help the measure reach the 60% threshold to pass.

“As I have previously stated, I believe it is time to end needless arrests and incarcerations of adults for small amounts of marijuana for personal use,” Trump posted.

“We must also implement smart regulations, while providing access for adults to safe, tested product. As a Floridian, I will be voting YES on Amendment 3 this November.”

Trump also said that as President, he would try to create a legal environment more welcome to legal use of cannabis. The narcotic remains a Schedule I narcotic federally, but Trump wants that to change.

“As President, we will continue to focus on research to unlock the medical uses of marijuana to a Schedule 3 drug, and work with Congress to pass common sense laws, including safe banking for state authorized companies, and supporting states’ rights to pass marijuana laws, like in Florida, that work so well for their citizens,” Trump posted.

The Joe Biden administration has also proposed reclassifying the drug at the federal level, but that process has hit delays.

Amendment 3, a ballot initiative on the November ballot, would allow legal adult use of marijuana. Florida law requires that a proposed constitutional amendment must receive support from 60% of voters to pass. If it does pass, the Legislature must approve implementing legislation after the election.

Trump’s position puts him clearly at odds with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has campaigned aggressively against legalizing marijuana. The Governor’s official and political staff have attacked Florida lawmakers, including Republicans, who have voiced support of the ballot measure.

Citadel CEO and billionaire Ken Griffin has also invested $12 million in a campaign against the measure, which will be chaired by DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier.

Meanwhile, the Smart & Safe Florida campaign through August has raised more than $90 million to advocate in favor of the ballot measure, and has sought bipartisan support for the initiative.