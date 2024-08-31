Donald Trump comes out in support of Florida’s recreational pot initiative

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump says voters should support a November ballot initiative that would legalize recreational pot for adults.

Trump posted to Truth Social a statement supporting Amendment 3, arguing that law enforcement should be focused on violent crime.

“In Florida, like so many other States that have already given their approval, personal amounts of marijuana will be legalized for adults with Amendment 3. Whether people like it or not, this will happen through the approval of the Voters, so it should be done correctly,” Trump said.

“We need the State Legislature to responsibly create laws that prohibit the use of it in public spaces, so we do not smell marijuana everywhere we go, like we do in many of the Democrat run Cities. At the same time, someone should not be a criminal in Florida, when this is legal in so many other States. We do not need to ruin lives & waste Taxpayer Dollars arresting adults with personal amounts of it on them, and no one should grieve a loved one because they died from fentanyl laced marijuana. We will make America SAFE again!”

That push to approve Amendment 3 and follow it up with legislation regulating public use is similar to a proposal by Republican Sen. Joe Gruters, a Trump ally who recently broke ranks with other state Republicans to also back Amendment 3.

After news broke of Trump’s endorsement, Gruters released a statement praising the former President’s move.

“I am incredibly proud to have President Trump stand alongside us in our effort to end needless arrests and incarcerations of adults for simple possession of marijuana and to give Floridians the same individual freedom to choose safe, tested products that more than half the country already enjoys,” Gruters said.

“Our shared goals to expand our freedoms and keep Floridians safe from fentanyl laced marijuana from the illicit market is why Amendment 3 has broad support and will pass in November. President Trump’s call for smart implementation is exactly why I filed a bill to prevent smoking in public. Marijuana should be consumed at home, and I will work alongside my colleagues in the legislature to ensure Florida does this right.”

As Florida Politics Publisher Peter Schorsch noted in July, the move by Trump is a shrewd one to shore up his support in the state. While Trump is clearly favored in Florida after Republicans dominated the state in 2022, recent polling has shown him with leads in the single digits, potentially requiring him to spend at least some time and money in Florida to help stave off a potential upset.

By backing an initiative which has polled well in the state, Trump is hoping to rally some nontraditional Republican support that could help keep Florida red at the top of the ticket and allow him to continue focusing his resources in the Rust Belt and more competitive Sun Belt states.

It also allows a contrast with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor.

“One of Harris’ most significant weaknesses among Democratic voters is her record as a prosecutor, first as a District Attorney in San Francisco and then as California Attorney General. She faced criticism among progressives over prosecutions for drug offenses,” Schorsch wrote.

“While the narrative has been at least partially challenged — there were relatively few of those convicted who served jail or prison time — Harris indeed oversaw nearly 2,000 misdemeanor and felony convictions for cannabis-related offenses. Trump, meanwhile, can tout granting amnesty to dozens of people convicted of cannabis-related crimes, some just as he was leaving office in early 2021.”

Harris has not publicly voiced her position on the amendment.