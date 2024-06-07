Fox News poll: Pot, reproductive rights more popular than Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis has come out swinging against two constitutional amendments on November’s ballot.

But new polling from Fox News suggests that both legalized cannabis and reproductive rights are more popular than he is.

While DeSantis is above water, with 52% approval against 47% disapproval among the 1,075 registered voters surveyed earlier this month, what’s notable is that he’s 35 points underwater with independent voters (31% approval; 66% disapproval).

Meanwhile, the poll has far better news for The Adult Personal Use of Marijuana citizen initiative (Amendment 3 on the ballot) and the Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion, on the ballot as Amendment 4.

Both of these need more than 3/5 support to pass, but both appear to be on their way based on this data.

The abortion amendment, which would stop the state from being able to restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, is at 69% support. And it’s even above water with Republicans, with 50% saying they support it and 45% saying no.

The cannabis amendment would allow people to hold three ounces of flower or 5 grams of concentrate, and Floridians are ready to put that in their pipes and smoke it also, with 66% approval against 32% disapproval.

Interestingly, Republicans appear supportive. Among the GOP, the pot push has 57% approval and 41% disapproval. It is over 70% with independents and Democrats, meanwhile.

DeSantis has denounced both amendments.

DeSantis argued this Spring that the amendments will “have a tough time getting to 60% if people kind of have a sense of what’s going on.”

“Look what’s happened in Denver, Colorado. Look what’s happened in Los Angeles, New York City. You know, I’ve talked to people that have moved from New York and they’re like, they used to have, you know, an apartment somewhere and it used to (smell differently). Now, what does it reek of? It reeks of marijuana. I don’t want the state to be reeking of marijuana,” DeSantis said in April of the cannabis initiative.

DeSantis also falsely claimed regarding the abortion amendment that it would “mandate abortion until the moment of birth.”