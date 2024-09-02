September 2, 2024
Labor Day bonus: Florida ranked 10th in the nation for most labor production

Drew Dixon

Diverse Multiethnic People with Different Jobs — professions, occupations, labor, labor unions, Labor Day, jobs
Florida was among three Southeastern American states found to have the most productive labor forces in America in 2023.

Labor Day is meant for celebrating workers and on the holiday weekend it’s notable that Florida is among the most productive states in the U.S. when it comes to laborers.

Plus Docs, an Artificial Intelligence productivity platform, recently looked into U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data to find out which states have the hardest working and most productive labor forces in 2023. Florida ranked as the 10th best state for labor productivity in the country.

The BLS defines labor productivity as a measure of economic performance that compares the amount of output with the amount of labor used to produce that output.

Florida had plenty of reasons for being ranked so high for its labor productivity, according to the study.

“Rounding out the top 10, Florida… is powered by its tourism and agriculture sectors. Florida’s rapidly growing population and diverse economy make it a dynamic contributor to national productivity,” the analysis concluded.

Washington appears to be the state with the most productivity. The Pacific Northwest state has an active economy built on the shoulders of its workers, the Plus Docs report stated.

“Leading the nation, Washington boasts a labor productivity… reflecting the state’s robust economy driven by sectors like technology and aerospace. The state’s commitment to innovation and high investment in workforce development are key factors in maintaining its top position,” the analysis found.

Washington was followed in the top three most productive states by Nebraska and California, respectively.

There were some other Southeastern U.S. states that made the top 10 ranking. Virginia preceded Florida by one spot coming in ninth. Virginia continues to “excel in sectors such as defense and technology. The state’s proximity to Washington, D.C., and its strong educational institutions contribute significantly to its productive workforce.”

Tennessee tied with Florida at the 10th spot. Researchers for Plus Docs found  “Tennessee’s productivity is bolstered by a strong workforce and significant contributions from its automotive manufacturing sector, which has attracted major companies and investments in recent years.”

Daniel Li, co-founder of Plus Docs, said, “The ranking highlights the distinct advantages that these states possess, including robust education systems, advantageous geographic locations, and diverse economies, which collectively enhance their productivity levels.”

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

One comment

  • Andrew Finn

    September 2, 2024 at 2:46 pm

    Well, Florida is ranked 10th in the nation for labor production. Cool. But the real question is — Where is Florida ranked in the nation for Labor Day mattress and appliance sales ??

    Reply

Categories