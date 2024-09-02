Labor Day bonus: Florida ranked 10th in the nation for most labor production

Labor Day is meant for celebrating workers and on the holiday weekend it’s notable that Florida is among the most productive states in the U.S. when it comes to laborers.

Plus Docs, an Artificial Intelligence productivity platform, recently looked into U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data to find out which states have the hardest working and most productive labor forces in 2023. Florida ranked as the 10th best state for labor productivity in the country.

The BLS defines labor productivity as a measure of economic performance that compares the amount of output with the amount of labor used to produce that output.

Florida had plenty of reasons for being ranked so high for its labor productivity, according to the study.

“Rounding out the top 10, Florida… is powered by its tourism and agriculture sectors. Florida’s rapidly growing population and diverse economy make it a dynamic contributor to national productivity,” the analysis concluded.

Washington appears to be the state with the most productivity. The Pacific Northwest state has an active economy built on the shoulders of its workers, the Plus Docs report stated.

“Leading the nation, Washington boasts a labor productivity… reflecting the state’s robust economy driven by sectors like technology and aerospace. The state’s commitment to innovation and high investment in workforce development are key factors in maintaining its top position,” the analysis found.

Washington was followed in the top three most productive states by Nebraska and California, respectively.

There were some other Southeastern U.S. states that made the top 10 ranking. Virginia preceded Florida by one spot coming in ninth. Virginia continues to “excel in sectors such as defense and technology. The state’s proximity to Washington, D.C., and its strong educational institutions contribute significantly to its productive workforce.”

Tennessee tied with Florida at the 10th spot. Researchers for Plus Docs found “Tennessee’s productivity is bolstered by a strong workforce and significant contributions from its automotive manufacturing sector, which has attracted major companies and investments in recent years.”

Daniel Li, co-founder of Plus Docs, said, “The ranking highlights the distinct advantages that these states possess, including robust education systems, advantageous geographic locations, and diverse economies, which collectively enhance their productivity levels.”