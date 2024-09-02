September 2, 2024
Fort Lauderdale airport among worst for timeliness during Labor Day Weekend
Fort Lauderdale

Drew Dixon

Fort_Lauderdale_–_Hollywood_International_Airport_terminal_1_check-in
Florida had five airports in the list of top 20 hubs that have the most delays on departing flights.

As many people are finding out as the extended Labor Day Weekend draws to a close, traveling through airports can be a grind and some of the most bothersome are in Florida.

Travel planning website Jetty analyzed the top 20 best and worst airports when it comes to travelling during the Labor Day Holiday stretch. Florida had five of the slowest airports for timeliness out of the top 20 list of worst flying hubs.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport came in at seventh in the nation for most delays. The Southeast Florida airport usually sees about 17% of all of its flights delayed during the Labor Day Weekend. Those delays were in departures.

Jetty used historical flight data from previous years to compile the list of airports with the most delays of departures. Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico was the worst airport for departures in the United States with 21% of its departing flights being delayed during Labor Day Weekend.

That was followed by Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey at second with 17% delays. That ties Fort Lauderdale, Dallas Love Field, Boston Logan International, San Antonio International and Will P. Hobby in Houston, Texas.

Orlando International Airport came in at 10th with 16% of its departing flights being delayed. Other Florida airports making the top 20 list of most delays included Tampa International at 12th, Southwest Florida International in Fort Myers at 13th and Miami International at 18th.

The most reliable airport in the country is Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii with a 92% on-time departure rate. That was followed by Minneapolis-St. Paul International in Minnesota in second and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International in Georgia in third.

There were no Florida airports that made the top 20 list of the most reliable airports in America. There were three California flying hubs that made the top 20 most timely airports.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

previousLabor Day bonus: Florida ranked 10th in the nation for most labor production

