Fort Lauderdale airport among worst for timeliness during Labor Day Weekend

As many people are finding out as the extended Labor Day Weekend draws to a close, traveling through airports can be a grind and some of the most bothersome are in Florida.

Travel planning website Jetty analyzed the top 20 best and worst airports when it comes to travelling during the Labor Day Holiday stretch. Florida had five of the slowest airports for timeliness out of the top 20 list of worst flying hubs.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport came in at seventh in the nation for most delays. The Southeast Florida airport usually sees about 17% of all of its flights delayed during the Labor Day Weekend. Those delays were in departures.

Jetty used historical flight data from previous years to compile the list of airports with the most delays of departures. Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico was the worst airport for departures in the United States with 21% of its departing flights being delayed during Labor Day Weekend.

That was followed by Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey at second with 17% delays. That ties Fort Lauderdale, Dallas Love Field, Boston Logan International, San Antonio International and Will P. Hobby in Houston, Texas.

Orlando International Airport came in at 10th with 16% of its departing flights being delayed. Other Florida airports making the top 20 list of most delays included Tampa International at 12th, Southwest Florida International in Fort Myers at 13th and Miami International at 18th.

The most reliable airport in the country is Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii with a 92% on-time departure rate. That was followed by Minneapolis-St. Paul International in Minnesota in second and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International in Georgia in third.

There were no Florida airports that made the top 20 list of the most reliable airports in America. There were three California flying hubs that made the top 20 most timely airports.