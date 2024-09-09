Matt Gaetz says Kamala Harris ‘wrapped in bubble wrap’ ahead of Donald Trump debate

A Congressman from the Florida Panhandle is panning Kamala Harris ahead of Tuesday night’s debate with Donald Trump.

“She’s been wrapped in bubble wrap since securing the nomination,” said U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz on a Trump press call, referring to the Vice President’s very light interview schedule in recent weeks.

He added that “a lot of people haven’t really seen her pressed with a straightforward question about her record and her policy,” which presents a contrast to Trump.

In addition to suggesting that Harris hasn’t been tested by media, Gaetz also expects her “dangerously liberal” policy positions to be litigated Tuesday, in what for now is the only scheduled debate between the two major-party candidates.

“Kamala is not a new arrival in American politics. She has a record as a District Attorney and as Attorney General, that record is dangerously liberal and President Trump is going to tie her to that record during the debate,” Gaetz vowed.

If Gaetz’s mentioning various victims of violent crime during the call is a reliable preview, Trump will investigate Harris’ “claims she’s inspired by the progressive prosecutors” and how that’s “unleashed violent crime” in “Democrat-run cities.”

The 90-minute debate in Philadelphia will be moderated by “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir and ABC News Live “Prime” anchor Linsey Davis. No audience will be on hand. The telecast starts at 9 p.m.