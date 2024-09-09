September 9, 2024
Lobbying compensation: Rubin Turnbull enters Top 5 with $2.7M Q2
Bill Rubin and Heather Turnbull.

rubin turnbull 2
HCA Healthcare was the firm's most lucrative contract.

The team at Rubin, Turnbull & Associates entered the Top 5 in Q2 lobbying earnings with another $2.5-million-plus performance.

The firm led by Bill Rubin and Heather Turnbull filed reports showing it earned at least $1 million lobbying the Legislature and another $1 million lobbying the executive branch. That is the top bracket for firm-level ranges, meaning Rubin Turnbull & Associates likely earned more.

Florida Politics ranks lobbying firm earnings based on the middle number of the per-client ranges listed on compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, which can give outsiders a rough idea of a firm’s minimum and maximum earnings.

Rubin Turnbull’s median estimate in the Legislature was $1.32 million last quarter while the firm’s executive branch report showed an estimated $1.38 million in pay, for an overall total of $2.7 million.

In addition to the named partners, the firm’s second-quarter team included Melissa AkesonJacqueline CarmonaErica ChantiKevin ComererJodi Bock DavidsonChristopher FinkbeinerZachary HubbardMatthew Sacco and Sharonda Wright-Placide. They represented 107 legislative clients and 101 executive branch clients during the three months ending June 30.

HCA Healthcare was the most lucrative contract, paying $142,000 overall — $71,000 for legislative lobbying and the same amount for executive lobbying. Still, HCA ceded the top spot on the executive branch report to Binance.US, a major cryptocurrency trading platform that paid $90,000 for executive branch lobbying work.

Other major clients in the Legislature included BusPatrol, Miccosukee Tribe of Indians, Nomi Health and The Richman Group of Florida, at $35,000 apiece.

Based on per-client ranges, Rubin Turnbull & Associates could have earned as much as $3.57 million in Q2. Rubin Turnbull’s median earnings estimate of $2.7 million keeps pace with 2023, when the firm posted reports at or near the $3 million mark throughout the year.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Categories