Doug Emhoff slates Florida stop for Friday

The Kamala Harris campaign is proclaiming its “New Way Forward” this week with a campaign tour. And a major surrogate for the campaign is heading to the Sunshine State.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in Central Florida on Friday “as part of the Harris-(Tim) Walz campaign’s New Way Forward battleground tour to mobilize support, drive enthusiasm, and reach the voters who will decide this election as we approach the closing weeks of the campaign.”

“With fewer than 60 days until Election Day, the Second Gentleman will underscore the contrast between Vice President Harris and Governor Walz’s vision for a brighter, more hopeful future versus Donald Trump and JD Vance’s Project 2025 that will give Trump unprecedented, unchecked power to enact his extreme and dangerous agenda,” the advisory says.

Thursday finds Emhoff in two swing states: Arizona and Nevada, and the Friday Florida deployment suggests the Harris campaign may believe the Sunshine State, which Trump won the last two Presidential Election cycles, is up for grabs.

The most recent polling of the race, via Morning Consult, bears that out.

Trump leads by just 2 points in that survey, released Monday.

Emhoff has been campaigning throughout the battlegrounds, and his remarks shouldn’t deviate too far from the established template. He may discuss reproductive freedom, for example, and if he does his remarks may be reminiscent of what he said recently in North Carolina given that Florida has abortion on the ballot this year.

“A minority of extremists are making decisions for the majority of us that they know none of us want, and it’s causing actual damage,” Emhoff said in Raleigh. “I want everyone to stay mad about these issues and channel that anger at the ballot box.”

He may also talk economic opportunity, as he did in Pennsylvania.

“This is all about creating an opportunity economy where all of us, every one of us, can succeed,” Emhoff said Saturday in Allentown.