Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.13.24

Kira Smith, who has served in policy and budget roles within the House, Senate and Governor’s Office, is joining the state’s largest lobbying firm and top education advocacy group.

During her career in the public sector, Smith worked her way up from an intern in the Governor’s Office to Budget Chief for the House Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee. Now, she is taking her vast legislative and executive branch experience to The Southern Group.

“Kira’s knowledge of how higher education interfaces with state government will be an asset for The Southern Group,” said Rachel Cone, Managing Partner of The Southern Group’s Tallahassee office. “I have no doubt clients will benefit immensely from Kira’s legislative and executive branch expertise and relationships.”

Smith’s contacts in the Legislature, state universities and colleges are unmatched, and her experience working in both legislative chambers and the executive branch makes her a unique expert for the firm’s clients.

Not only did Kira supply lawmakers with information and budget analysis data, but she also helped them understand and navigate The Process.

“Chairing K-12 Educations Appropriations under President (Joe) Negron was my first experience chairing a Committee in the Education silo, and Kira was a huge help to me,” said Senate President Kathleen Passidomo. “She is thoughtful, innovative, and has the experience needed to guide key policy initiatives and respective appropriations impacts.”

In 2020, Smith moved to the House as Budget Chief, drawing the attention of legislators on the other side of the building.

House Higher Education Appropriations Chair Jason Shoaf added, “Kira’s strategic insight and unwavering dedication to advocacy have consistently driven positive outcomes for our communities. I have no doubt that her continued work with The Southern Group will bring even greater success and impact for all Floridians.”

—@RealDonaldTrump: When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, “I WANT A REMATCH.” Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate. She and Crooked Joe have destroyed our Country, with millions of criminals and mentally deranged people pouring into the USA, totally unchecked and unvetted, and with Inflation bankrupting our Middle Class. Everyone knows this and all of the other problems caused by Kamala and Joe (Biden) — It was discussed in great detail during the First Debate with Joe and the Second Debate with Comrade Harris. She was a no-show at the Fox Debate, and refused to do NBC & CBS. KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR-YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!

—@EricGeller: .@RepGregSteube “mentioned a woman — an American citizen who was arrested recently for allegedly killing and eating a cat during an apparent mental breakdown — as evidence for his claims. When told she was an American, Steube was undeterred.”

—@MurphyMike: On a quick personal note, I want to thank NBC News/MSNBC, my cable pundit employer, for many years of good times. Ever since Tim Russert started putting me on @MeetThePress it’s been a gas! But I’ve decided it’s time for me to pollute the airwaves on a wider assortment of channels, so I decided to end my contract this week. The network was incredibly gracious and I am grateful. See you on the cable box, the pod speaker and YouTube going forward!

“Florida’s high court poised to protect Ron DeSantis’ congressional map that helps GOP” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — The legal battle over Florida’s congressional map finally reached the state Supreme Court, which is now almost completely made up of DeSantis appointees. The case centers on whether legislators — at the insistence of the state’s GOP Governor — should have followed voter-approved standards that provide protections for minority voters. The DeSantis map dismantled a North Florida seat held by former Rep. Al Lawson, a Black Democrat, and split Black voters into four districts.

The Governor and his allies have defended their actions by contending that Lawson’s seat was unconstitutional under federal law and that supersedes the state-level protections voters passed back in 2010.

Several justices on the Florida Supreme Court sounded receptive to those arguments on Thursday, with Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz wondering publicly if the court should completely nullify Florida’s “Fair Districts” amendment, which was approved by nearly 63% of voters.

“It seems like now there’s potentially a paradigm shift where you can’t follow the road map,” Muñiz said. He later asked, “Do the voters get a chance to sort of start from scratch?”

Voting rights and civil rights groups, including Black Voters Matter and the League of Women Voters of Florida — backed by the nonprofit affiliate of the national Democrats’ Redistricting Committee — sued and have called the current map a “textbook violation” of Florida’s constitution.

The court won’t act in time for this year’s elections, but a ruling could still have ramifications in the battle for Congress in 2026 and beyond.

—“Florida Supreme Court Justices raise prospect of tossing Fair Districts Amendment” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Kamala Harris, after a debate success, confronts a battleground ‘game of inches’” via Reid J. Epstein, Erica L. Green and Nicholas Nehamas of The New York Times — Harris’ strong debate performance has sent her campaign surging into the final weeks of the race with newfound confidence, sharper ideas about how to persuade the country that Trump is unfit for office, and a host of questions about what comes next. While Harris’ top aides are thrilled with her debate showing and Trump’s inability to push consistent and coherent attacks, they are looking to tweak their strategy only around the edges. The next steps, close advisers say, are ramping up her visibility on the campaign trail, including retail politicking in communities, increased press appearances, and putting herself in front of as many voters as possible in battleground states. Aides believe that at its heart, the race is unchanged.

“Donald Trump stokes suspicions about assassination attempt, raising fears of more violence” via Isaac Arnsdorf of The Washington Post — On the first night after Trump was injured in an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, some supporters and allies, including campaign staff, immediately began blaming Biden and Democrats before any information was available about the shooter or his possible motive. Trump himself didn’t go there. In his first public statements after the July 13 shooting, Trump thanked law enforcement, offered condolences to the rallygoers killed and wounded and called for unity. But his tone changed in recent weeks, as Trump began promoting conspiracy theories such as those that label the assassination attempt an “inside job” by government agencies or make up Democratic ties to lawyers representing the shooter’s parents. Trump and his running mate, Sen. Vance, frequently portray the attempt as part of efforts by political opponents to prevent Trump from returning to power.

“‘Truest, most pathetic self’: Lincoln Project hits Trump for debate performance” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “Harris prosecuted the hell out of Trump and what was left standing was an empty, bitter old man spitting insane conspiracy theories about people eating cats and dogs — that he saw on TV,” said Lincoln Project Chief of Staff Ryan Wiggins. “Like a true egomaniac, Trump took every piece of bait Harris offered, reducing him to his truest, most pathetic self.” “In Memoriam,” released Thursday, begins with a mournful piano and a shot of Trump, followed by media commentary affirming Harris’ performance and voters bashing the “atrocious” Trump. It also incorporates praise for Harris’ performance from Trump supporters, including Elon Musk, New College Trustee Chris Rufo and Robert Kennedy. “In a divided country, we came together,” reads a graphic at the video’s close. “Who would have ever thought Trump would be the one to do it?”

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“What kind of commander would Harris be? Here’s what colleagues expect.” via David Ignatius of The Washington Post — To get a better sense of her potential strengths and weaknesses, I interviewed more than a half-dozen current or former officials who have observed her in the Situation Room or other sensitive national security meetings. They all expressed versions of the same basic theme: Harris behaves like the prosecutor she was for much of her career. She’s skeptical, probing, sometimes querulous. She can be impatient and demanding. But she asks good questions. And if she’s convinced of the need, she’s not afraid to act. “She’s more hard-line than most people think,” said one retired four-star general who has briefed her many times. One top member of her staff put it this way: “She’s always the same person, pushing for information, making sure people aren’t bulls—-ing her.”

Meanwhile … “Swifties swiftly research voter registration after Tay Tay endorses Harris for President” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — About 337,000 Americans visited the vote.org website Tuesday night after pop sensation Taylor Swift endorsed Harris for President and encouraged fans to register to vote. That interest derived from Swift’s Instagram post announcing her endorsement just after Harris concluded her debate with Trump. According to a data analysis from Final Round AI, the current Vice President has been widely heralded as the debate winner. The group analyzed searches for voter registration after the presidential debate and Swift’s endorsement and searches for 121 terms related to artificial intelligence and how to spot AI-generated misinformation.

“Rick Scott launches new ad as Debbie Mucarsel-Powell brings campaign to his hometown” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Scott is pushing a new ad slamming “silly socialist” Mucarsel-Powell. It takes her to task for what Scott frames as her support in Congress for “a wide-open border, taxpayer-funded benefits to and higher taxes for Americans.” “You pay your taxes. She wants to give your money to people here illegally,” says a male narrator. The multimillion-dollar ad buy will be seen during Thursday night’s Miami Dolphins game against Buffalo. While the incumbent pushes television spots, the challenger is taking the campaign on the road, including to Naples, where Scott makes his home. U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat from Rhode Island, will appear with Mucarsel-Powell in Naples on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“ACLU threatens lawsuit over state website as doctors speak out in escalating abortion rights fight” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Florida chapter is filing a lawsuit within days to challenge a state-run website opposing Amendment 4. The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) website reads, “Florida is protecting life. Don’t let the fearmongers lie to you.” It lists reasons why Floridians should reject Amendment 4, which seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. “This website is filled with demonstrably false statements and so we’re challenging the misuse of taxpayer dollars to lie to voters about this amendment,” ACLU attorney Michelle Morton said during a news conference. “That’s not what the government is supposed to do.” A Palm Beach attorney is also suing over the public health agency’s website. The abortion rights initiative’s leaders also called DeSantis’ attacks on the validity of its petition campaign a distraction to the real issue: fighting Florida’s six-week abortion ban.

Meanwhile … “DeSantis dives into Wisconsin Senate race” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is making an appeal in Wisconsin for Eric Hovde, a “conservative entrepreneur and father” who hopes to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin. “The Democrats know this seat is in danger, so they stand poised to unleash a flood of national dollars against Eric,” DeSantis said on behalf of the RON PAC. Hovde, per DeSantis, could be part of a “new crop of heroic conservative leaders in our country” if elected. This fundraising appeal shows DeSantis’ willingness to “help nationally” before the November election, something he said he would do after leaving the presidential race this year.

“Democrats get early warning signs in Florida vote-by-mail requests, but there’s still time” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — As of Sept. 11, mail-in ballot request trends across Florida have one clear characteristic: they’re much redder than both 2020 and 2022. The only upside for Democrats is that there’s still time – but that goes both ways. We’ll discuss more at the end, but in 2020, the breakdown in vote-by-mail requests by party practically did not change from September to November. Republicans have gained over 5 points in their mail-in ballot request share, while Democrats have lost 2 points. In total, the shift from 2020 is R+7.1 by mail-in requests. In summary, Florida is not only redder than 2020 by mail-in requests but also redder than 2022 – throwing further into convolution potential Democratic hopes that the drop from 2020 is due to 2024 no longer being a pandemic year.

“Ruth’s List Florida endorses Jackie Gross-Kellogg, Debra Tendrich for House” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Add Ruth’s List Florida to the list of organizations supporting Gross-Kellogg’s campaign to flip House District 113 back to blue and Tendrich’s bid to keep a Democrat in the House District 89 seat. The organization, which backs women running for office who support abortion rights, announced new endorsements of Gross-Kellogg and Tendrich. Gross-Kellogg is running to unseat freshman Republican state Rep. Vicki Lopez in Miami-Dade County. Tendrich hopes to succeed term-limited Democratic state Rep. David Silvers in Palm Beach County. Ruth’s List also endorsed Kissimmee state Rep. Kristen Arrington, who is running to succeed state Sen. Vic Torres in Senate District 35. “As we face challenges and attempts by Ron DeSantis and Republican extremists to deceive and intimidate supporters of (the abortion rights ballot measure for) Amendment 4,” the group said, “it’s never been more clear how important our work is to elect more Democratic pro-choice women at all levels of elected office in Florida.”

“Poll: Sean Shaw has a big lane and Hillsborough Dems might be making a comeback” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — A new survey has good news abound for Hillsborough County Democrats, with results showing Shaw on track to keep a Hillsborough County Commission seat blue and Democrats in the county overall recapturing support they lost two years ago. The survey from Impact Research, obtained by Florida Politics, shows Shaw with a 4-percentage-point lead over his GOP opponent in the District 6 race to replace outgoing Hillsborough Commissioner Pat Kemp. Shaw leads Republican Chris Boles 45% to 41%, with 14% of voters still undecided. The lead is within the poll’s margin of error, which is a sizable 4.6 percentage points. And with a decent chunk of undecided voters, a win is not guaranteed for the former Representative.

Save the date:

and

“DeSantis’ tenure review law puts Florida professors on notice” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — The results of initial tenure reviews across the state’s public universities show that most faculty in Florida — 91% — either met or exceeded the expectations set by their universities, a performance that earned them bonuses or raises. However, the outcome was more damaging for a small minority. Over 60 faculty members statewide didn’t meet expectations and were given one year to course correct or face termination, in addition to the 10 shown the door this year. The reviews are just a part of DeSantis’ and Florida Republicans’ goal of reshaping the state’s higher education system. The Governor installed GOP allies in top university and college posts. He pushed laws that changed tenure — which DeSantis said was necessary to counteract “unproductive” tenured faculty who were the “most significant dead weight cost” facing universities. Florida Republicans also limited how university professors can teach lessons on race — which is being challenged in court — and even changed how Florida higher education institutions are accredited.

Happening today — The Florida Commission on Ethics meets: 8:30 a.m., Third Floor Courtroom, 1st District Court of Appeal, 2000 Drayton Drive, Tallahassee.

Speaking of ethics … “Lavish catering under ex-UF President Ben Sasse: $38,610 sushi bar, holiday party that cost nearly $900 per person” via Garrett Shanley of Fresh Take Florida — The University of Florida’s then-President, Sasse, dished out over $1.3 million on private catering for lavish dinners, football tailgates and extravagant social functions — a figure roughly double the amount spent by his predecessor and one that included a holiday party featuring a $38,610 sushi bar. At the Dec. 7 holiday party, Sasse hosted about 200 guests who dined on fresh sushi hand-rolled by two dedicated chefs alongside traditional dishes of beef, chicken and sweet desserts. The event, detailed in a newly released list of more than 500 itemized catering expenses, had cost $176,816, or roughly $900 per person. The guest list that night included UF’s top brass and officials with the university’s fundraising foundation, who solicit big checks for education programs from wealthy donors.

“Next year’s Jan. 6 election certification will get extra security to prevent another riot” via The Associated Press — To prevent another riot like the one on Jan. 6, 2021, the Homeland Security Secretary has designated the congressional count and certification of the Presidential Election as a national special security event overseen by the Secret Service. Both political parties’ national conventions, the presidential inauguration and the U.N. General Assembly already have this designation, but it’s the first time the Jan. 6 vote count and certification have received it. The Secret Service said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas made the designation following a request from the Mayor of Washington, D.C. The move means these are particularly high-profile events that might be targets for terrorists or criminals. The Secret Service runs security for such events in a planning process that kicks off many months in advance. A Steering Committee for the Jan. 6 certification has been formed and will begin meeting in the coming weeks.

“Kathy Castor to host roundtable on climate change costs with Sheldon Whitehouse” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The cost of climate change can significantly impact household budgets on top of the costs to the planet. U.S. Rep. Castor will host a roundtable in St. Petersburg on the personal costs of environmental woes. U.S. Sen. Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat and Chair of the Senate Budget Committee, will be part of the Shore Acres Recreation Center event. The Tampa Democrat’s Office said the changes to Florida’s climate play a role in the state’s rising insurance costs and could upend the state’s mortgage market. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 9:30 a.m. There, state and local officials will join the federal officials, including state Sen. Darryl Rouson and state Rep. Lindsay Cross. St. Petersburg City Council Member Brandi Gabbard and several residents and environmental experts will also participate.

“FDA kicks the can down the road on citrus grower aid” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — On the agenda was HR 1750, the Defending Domestic Orange Juice Production Act of 2023, sponsored by U.S. Reps. Scott Franklin, and co-sponsored by Gus Bilirakis, Kat Cammack, Castor and Darren Soto. This legislation would require orange juice to contain at least 10% by weight of orange juice soluble solids, a slight reduction from the current standard of 10.5% but a significant change to support Florida’s citrus growers. Due to challenges impacting the citrus industry, the natural sugars in American orange juice are slightly lower than they once were. It is necessary to adjust the national standard, known as Brix, to reflect the current circumstances. Yet the FDA has failed to act.

“FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products lands in the hot seat during congressional hearing on nicotine products” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Members of Congress this week grilled Brian King, Director of the FDA Center for Tobacco Products, about long wait times companies are experiencing in getting approval to bring to market alternatives to combustible cigarettes. Under federal law, the Center for Tobacco Products must review new premarket tobacco product applications within 180 days after receiving them. However, some applications are taking far longer, including a nicotine pouch product by Philip Morris International called Zyn, which has been awaiting approval for about four years. During a House Committee on Energy and Commerce meeting, several lawmakers expressed concerns about delays, peppering King with questions about his Department’s efforts to meet statutory deadlines for application processing. U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn took particular issue with illegal, unregulated products flooding the market targeting kids, particularly products pouring into the U.S. from China.

“‘Miami-Dade voters will be well-served’: Ric Bradshaw backs James Reyes for Sheriff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Bradshaw still has his own re-election contest ahead of him, but he’s also telling Miami-Dade voters who he thinks is the best choice for the job there: Reyes. In a statement shared by Reyes’ campaign, Bradshaw said he is backing Reyes, a fellow Democrat, “because he has trusted experience and a deep-rooted commitment to public safety.” “With more than two decades of law enforcement experience in a Sheriff’s Office and now as Chief of Public Safety leading Miami-Dade Police, Corrections and Fire Rescue departments, Miami-Dade voters will be well-served with Chief Reyes as their next Sheriff,” he said.

“Timing of huge pay hikes to police union bosses draws scrutiny in Fort Lauderdale” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The eyebrow-raising pay hikes for two Fort Lauderdale police union leaders were quietly set in motion just two days after the union president showed public support for then-City Manager Greg Chavarria, city records show. Mayor Dean Trantalis — who had been one of Chavarria’s most vocal defenders — says he now wants to know whether the show of support for Chavarria back in January was somehow tied to the out-of-the-ordinary raises for union President Scott Moseley and Vice President Scott Hoffer. Trantalis told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel he plans to ask the City Attorney to investigate the matter.

“Commissioner sees tax bill tripled after Margate challenger spots error” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Juli Van Der Meulen, a candidate for Margate City Commission, was combing through public records when she says something stood out about her political challenger: Something was amiss with her competitor’s property tax bill. The Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office says it made a mistake that dates back to 2009 when a former employee wrongly noted that Margate Commissioner Anthony Caggiano’s house was a tenth of its actual size: 190 square feet instead of 1,900 square feet. The 15-year-old mistake led to the house being taxed far less over the years: Each year afterward, the bill was for hundreds instead of thousands of dollars. The home’s tax bill was about $2,800 in 2008, then dropped to around the $600 range in the following years. But after Van Der Meulen spotted the error, change is afoot: Caggiano’s original tax bill for this year, which was anticipated to be about $668, now will be more than triple that: The new amount will now be about $2,310 for this year.

“Miami Beach proposes new sanitation, police spending in budget” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — Miami Beach officials are proposing a nearly $1 billion budget for 2025 that would increase spending on law enforcement, street cleaning and other city priorities while keeping the tax rate flat as property values continue to grow. The $952 million plan, unveiled Aug. 30 by recently hired City Manager Eric Carpenter, capitalizes on a strong real estate market after a third straight year in which property values rose citywide by at least 9%. Spending under the proposal, an increase from the $942 million budgeted for the last fiscal year, reflects the priorities of elected officials who have put a premium on public safety and quality-of-life improvements.

“Port St. Lucie again lowers tax rate, but taxes still likely to go up for most homeowners” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The city unveiled its initial budget and tax plans, which show property taxes will go up for most property owners. The city tax rate is to drop for the ninth consecutive year to 5.055 mills, but that rate is projected to lead to an increase in taxes collected because of increased property values. In those nine years, the rate has been lowered by 1.5739 mills. The rate would exceed the rollback rate — bringing in the same revenue as the previous year — by 7.82%. For property owners, the 5.055 rate is expected to comprise about 21% of the overall tax bill.

“West Palm Beach’s $264M budget will include employee raises, steady property tax rate” via Wayne Washington of the Palm Beach Post — The West Palm Beach City Commission gave preliminary approval to the city’s $264 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2025, which holds property tax rates steady while including raises for police and fire employees as well as for other unionized city workers. The unanimous vote moves the budget to a final budget hearing on Sept. 25. The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1. With property values continuing to rise — at $23.4 billion, taxable values were up about 11% over the fiscal year 2024 — the city could have pursued what would have been a third straight reduction in property tax rates.

“Thomas Feiter compares Andrew Bain to Hunter Biden in text that angers DeSantis official” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Before Seth Hyman won the Republican Primary and then quit the race for State Attorney’s Office in Orange and Osceola counties, he sent a warning to his Republican opponent. “You are right about one thing in your new video: DeSantis is endorsing Bain, and his supporters don’t want either of us in this race. You continuing to run will likely harm your business in the future,” Hyman texted his Republican opponent Feiter in May. Feiter provided text messages in the Orange Circuit Court lawsuit he filed this week. In June, he texted DeSantis’ Chief of Staff James Uthmeier when Bain changed his party affiliation from Republican to Independent. “At best, Andrew perjured himself. That is a careless action that warrants the Governor pulling support for him and putting it behind me,” Feiter texted Uthmeier, according to court documents Feiter filed. “Didn’t Hunter Biden get convicted in federal court for something similar on an application for a gun?” Uthmeier’s reply: “You’re a dishonest person. Please don’t communicate with me again.”

“Call him Dan: Elections Supervisor candidate prevails in lawsuit over his name” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — A judge dismissed a lawsuit Thursday that sought to get a candidate for Supervisor of Elections in Orange County removed from the ballot because he was using a shortened version of his first name. Former candidate Cynthia Harris accused Dan Helm, a Democrat in the race, of not properly filling out the paperwork to shorten his legal name “Daniel” to “Dan” on the ballot. The two have clashed in the courts before. Helm successfully removed Harris, a non-party candidate for the elections office, from the ballot through litigation in August. Chief Judge Lisa Munyon agreed with Helm and tossed Harris from the race for not properly paying her qualification fee. On Thursday, Munyon ruled in Helm’s favor again. Harris’ interpretation of the law was incorrect, and Helm was not required to file an affidavit because he was using a shortened version of his legal name, not a nickname.

Good! — “St. Petersburg Uhurus guilty of conspiracy, not guilty of acting as Russian agents” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — After a weeklong trial that touched on complicated issues of national security, foreign relations and the limits of the First Amendment, a panel of eight men and four women found three members of the St. Petersburg-based African activist group guilty of conspiring to act as unregistered Russian agents. But the jury found the group not guilty of the more serious charge of acting as agents of a foreign government. The defendants showed no immediate reaction as U.S. District Judge William Jung announced the verdict Thursday morning. Minutes later, though, their mood was jubilant as they strode out of the courtroom on the arms of supporters who had watched the trial closely. “Relentless!” declared Omali Yeshitela, the longtime leader of the Uhuru Movement and its umbrella organization, the African People’s Socialist Party. “Uhuru!”

“St. Petersburg hires new spokesperson, third under Ken Welch administration” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — The city of St. Petersburg on Thursday announced the hiring of its newest public information officer, the third person to hold the job in Mayor Welch’s fewer than three years in office. Samantha Bequer has worked as the communications director for Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation since June 2022. Before that, she worked for the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Florida Department of Commerce. The announcement touted her experience in public service and disaster planning, particularly as the public information office for the State Emergency Response Team and in the state’s disaster response efforts following the 2021 Surfside condo collapse.

“St. Petersburg police officer fired for making ‘racially insensitive comment’” via Jack Prator of the Tampa Bay Times — On April 18, then-officer Brent Clark made a “racially insensitive comment” to officer Scott Blanchette while they worked at the evidence processing station inside the agency’s downtown headquarters, according to a news release from the St. Petersburg Police Department. “Officer Clark lowered his voice, asking if the firearms seized by Officer Blanchette were taken from a Black man’s house and said they smell like an old Black man’s house,” according to a summary of the investigation. Blanchette described the comment as “offensive, derogatory, hurtful and disgusting,” and shared Clark’s statement with other officers, according to the report.

“University of South Florida President Rhea Law announces lofty new goal” via Breanne Williams of The Tampa Bay Business Journal — President Law is ready to achieve new milestones for the University of South Florida. She announced her vision of USF being named one of the top 25 public institutions in the country. USF qualified for preeminence in 2018 and became the first public university in Florida in 40 years to be invited to join the Association of American Universities (AAU). Forbes and U.S. News and World Report have ranked USF among the top 50 public universities. To achieve the goal, Law said the institution would need to focus on four-year and six-year graduation rates, continue hitting milestones for research funding at USF, and ensure their graduates are prepared to be top contributing workforce members.

“Tearing down history? Tallahassee Mayor asking state officials to save The Gladstone” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey has formally asked the state to delay a plan to demolish a historic downtown home to widen the security perimeter for DeSantis and the First Family at the Governor’s mansion. At Wednesday’s meeting of the Tallahassee City Commission, Commissioners agreed with Dailey that he should petition the state to delay the razing of The Gladstone till January and include the Tallahassee Historical Society in discussions about the fate of the 127-year-old boardinghouse. The state paid $567,000 in June for the 13-room Queen Anne-style home after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement vulnerability study recommended expanding the perimeter of the Governor’s Mansion, which is on Adams Street, to North Monroe Street.

“FAMU interim athletic director Michael Smith reports a balanced budget for 2023-24 fiscal year” via Gerald Thomas III of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida A&M athletics department’s finances are in the green. At Thursday’s Board of Trustees Committee and Board meeting, FAMU Acting Athletics Director Michael Smith reported that the department is projected to have a fund balance of $1,020 for the 2023-2024 operating budget period. Smith added that FAMU has ended the fiscal year with a balanced budget for the sixth consecutive year. Smith’s announcement comes after former FAMU Vice President and Director of Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes reported a $817,000 budgetary deficit in January. Sykes departed from FAMU on Aug. 13. Smith, a Rattlers football alum and longtime FAMU athletic administrator, serves as the HBCU’s interim athletic director for the third time.

“Santa Rosa stands up its own Veterans Treatment Court to help steer vets in better direction” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — Given just a couple of dates to choose from after it was decided to move Santa Rosa County’s inaugural Veteran’s Treatment Court hearings ahead on the calendar, Judge Jose Giraut said the significance of Wednesday for all Americans, and in particular those who have served, was clearly a consideration. “Nine-11 was definitely one of the driving forces,” he said. Two of the three veterans who chose Wednesday to join Santa Rosa County’s first class of Veteran’s Treatment Court inductees were facing prison sentences had they decided not to enroll in the program. The judge said after court that he is aware some of the veteran enrollees will slip up, and that is to be expected. The ultimate goal, he said, is to provide the assistance needed to help overcome missteps and complete the treatment program.

“Pay to park: Enforcement of new downtown Gainesville parking fees begins Monday” via Alan Festo of the Gainesville Sun — Following an “educational grace period,” the city of Gainesville on Monday will begin enforcing its new downtown parking rates with hopes of increasing turnover of in-demand spaces. It will be the second time since early 2022 that the city has tried a paid parking model downtown, with the first ending after just three weeks following public outcry from residents and business owners. Multiple owners in recent years have told The Sun how that first attempt at paid parking impacted their businesses, including Andrew Schaer, owner of Hear Again Records, who said earlier this year that during the trial run in 2022, his revenue dropped “50% throughout that entire three-week period … “

“Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s challenger claims money laundering scheme” via Tomas Rodriguez and Kate Cimini of the Fort Myers News-Press — Lee County Sheriff Marceno faces a possible federal probe after an associate leaked a conversation relating to allegations of money laundering that netted him a $45,000 ring, a Mercedes and other high-ticket items less than two months before an election. Details of the probe involving Marceno first came to light through Florida Trident, published by the Florida Center for Government Accountability. Marceno’s opponent in the November election, Michael Hollow, a 17-year veteran of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and former Internal Affairs commander, told the News-Press he recorded a call between him and honorary deputy Ken Romano, 55.

“Unauthorized? Yes. Toxic? No. David Mulicka says he’s cleaned up most debris he was warned about” via Amy Bennett Williams of the Fort Myers News-Press — As Mulicka campaigned for County Commissioner earlier this year, some opponents nicknamed him “Dumping Dave” for what they said was the Honc Demolition president’s habit of breaking waste disposal rules. As evidence, they pointed to a Department of Environmental Protection file dating to 2019 that includes warning letters and corrective action plans for three cases involving his work. The News-Press began reaching out to the department in mid-August and has continued to do so; the agency still has not answered questions about Mulicka’s file. The site in question is in an industrial area off Alico Road in south Lee County and will belong to Mulicka once a few legal details are cleared, Mulicka says.

“Her careful cramming and his cocky hamming tell you all you need to know” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — Harris had the better night by far, and it was partly because she did her homework, as I observed in an analysis of the debate published just a few hours afterward.

But what I didn’t take proper note of — and what all of us scribes and pundits too infrequently acknowledge — is what that says about a person. How important a barometer of her professionalism and character it is.

In fact, we often dismiss or even degrade all the cramming that candidates do by branding their performances “rehearsed,” as if anything that isn’t spontaneous isn’t sincere. As if real talent requires no tending. As if careful planning is inferior, even antithetical, to true inspiration.

Wrong. It reflects contenders’ respect for the positions or promotions they’re seeking. It communicates their lack of pure entitlement. It affirms a crucial ration of humility and an equally important measure of discipline: They accept the need both to work for what they want and to polish themselves in the service of it.

Besides, such polishing bears fruit. Harris frolicked in an orchard of it during the debate, dominating Trump by dint of juicy anecdotes, ripe details, plum facts.

And she was able to provoke him into rages, time and again because she’d gathered the receipts and plotted their presentation. “Rehearsed” is indeed one word for that. “Smart” is another.

Someone who approaches a pivotal moment in an agonizingly close election with such a cocksure and cavalier attitude won’t tackle the presidency with any more gravity and dignity. Someone who treats that critical juncture as an opportunity demanding a muscular effort has much greater promise. Whatever Harris’ mix of strengths and weaknesses, she’s a serious person. Trump is a frivolous and contemptuous one.

“The most important question of the campaign, and Harris flubbed it” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — There is a morning-after sense that Harris, buoyed as always by celebratory media coverage, did not really shine when it came to the most important issue of the 2024 Election. It’s the economy, of course. Polls have consistently shown that voters do not give Harris high marks on the question of whether they have confidence in her ability to handle the economy. They think Trump would do a better job. And they rate the economy, specifically inflation and the general question of affordability, as the most urgent matter facing the country today. Harris’ plans largely involve the government giving people taxpayer money so they can pay higher prices. As is sometimes said in rural America, “That there’s your problem.”

“How the GOP became the party of racist memes against Haitian immigrants” via Zack Beauchamp of Vox — There’s something eerily familiar in Trump’s and Vance’s lies about Haitians eating dogs and cats in Springfield, Ohio. Part of it is that American nativists have a long track record of fearmongering about what immigrants eat — with jeers about dog meat, in particular, regularly showing up in bigotry directed at new Asian arrivals. Wong Chin Foo, a late 19th-century Chinese immigrant activist, once quipped, “I never knew that rats and puppies were good to eat until I was told by American people.” But there’s something else: the glee with which Republicans are spreading an obviously bigoted lie, the joy in demonizing a vulnerable migrant population.

“Will Florida Supreme Court finally constrain DeSantis?” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — A pair of high-stakes cases present the Florida Supreme Court with a grave question: What will it take to constrain the state’s rogue Governor? Both lawsuits — rooted in matters of race, abortion and, above all, executive power — accuse DeSantis of acting like a king, ignoring settled law with increasing brazenness and turning the official levers of state government against his ideological foes. What binds the cases together is DeSantis’ willingness to stretch even the outer boundaries of executive authority, almost daring his critics — and his conservative fellow travelers on the court — to stop him. They also showcase a Governor who is suspicious of direct democracy, particularly when Florida voters make choices that are more progressive than he prefers. The court agreed to fast-track the Amendment 4 case Wednesday and heard oral arguments in the redistricting fight Thursday morning.

“Here’s a way to help Florida citrus growers make a comeback” via Scott Franklin for the Tampa Bay Times — The challenges impacting the citrus industry have resulted in a lower Brix level, the metric that measures natural sugars in juice. Currently, the standard of identity for pasteurized orange juice, which is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, requires pasteurized orange juice to meet a Brix level of 10.5. It is necessary to reduce that requirement by just one-half point, to 10, to better reflect the natural makeup of today’s orange crop. This reduction in Brix level would not make a discernible difference in taste or nutritional value. It would, however, give the industry greater flexibility to meet consumer demand and compete, allowing more American products to come to market and reducing consumer costs.

“Universal Studios Store expansion to feature Super Nintendo, Wizarding World” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Universal Orlando has confirmed that construction walls at Universal CityWalk are standing in front of its Universal Studios Store expansion. The new areas will have direct theme-park ties. They will be tied to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and to Super Nintendo World, which is one of the lands planned for Universal’s under-construction Epic Universe theme park. Wizarding World will also be represented at Epic with Ministry of Magic attractions, joining scenes from Hogwarts at Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida theme park. The Potter area in the CityWalk store will also sell butterbeer — including the cold, frozen, hot, and vegan varieties — at a dedicated counter, Universal says.

