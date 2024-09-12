Thomas Feiter compares Andrew Bain to Hunter Biden in text that angers Gov. DeSantis official

Before Seth Hyman won the Republican Primary and then quit the race for State Attorney’s Office in Orange and Osceola counties, he sent a warning to his Republican opponent.

“You are right about one thing in your new video, DeSantis is endorsing Bain and his supporters don’t want either of us in this race. You continuing to run will likely harm your business in the future,” Hyman texted his Republican opponent Thomas Feiter in May, according to new court documents filed by Feiter.

“If you ever want to run for anything in the future they will make it impossible. l would still strongly recommend you withdraw from the race. The entire Republican establishment is very mad you are running.”

Three months later, Hyman beat Feiter in the Republican Primary and then dropped out.

Feiter is now suing Hyman, county GOP officials and Gov. Ron DeSantis, claiming that Hyman was a GOP-backed ghost candidate designed to exit the race so it would be a two-person showdown in November between independent Andrew Bain and Democrat Monique Worrell. Hyman said Feiter was a sore loser and denied the allegations.

On its own, Bain-Worrell race was already full of political intrigue since DeSantis suspended Worrell from office last year and appointed Bain to her old job.

But Feiter has added to that controversy with his lawsuit.

Feiter argued DeSantis wanted no Republican on the November ballot to cipher votes away from Bain.

Feiter provided text messages in the Orange Circuit Court lawsuit he filed this week. He texted DeSantis’ Chief of Staff James Uthmeier in June when Bain changed his party affiliation from Republican to independent.

“At best, Andrew perjured himself. That is a careless action that warrants the governor pulling support for him and putting it behind me,” Feiter texted Uthmeier, according to court documents Feiter filed. “Didn’t Hunter Biden get convicted in Federal Court for something similar on an application for a gun?”

Uthmeier’s reply: “You’re a dishonest person. Please don’t communicate with me again.”

“Oh, James. That’s an ugly thing to say,” Feiter wrote back. “I THINK I know why you may be saying that. But either way, it’s ok for you to have your opinion. I’m sorry if I upset you guys. I will respect your request but continue to wish you all the best.”

Bain, Hyman and the Governor’s Office did not immediately respond for a message to comment Thursday.