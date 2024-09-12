September 12, 2024
Ron DeSantis dives into Wisconsin Senate race
Image via AP.

DeSantis AP SC
The Governor vowed to 'help nationally' this cycle.

Florida’s Governor is branching out as the General Election approaches.

Ron DeSantis is making an appeal in Wisconsin for Eric Hovde, a “conservative entrepreneur and father” who hopes to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

“The Democrats know this seat is in danger, so they stand poised to unleash a flood of national dollars against Eric,” DeSantis said on behalf of the RON PAC.

Hovde, per DeSantis, could be part of a “new crop of heroic conservative leaders in our country” if elected.

This fundraising appeal shows DeSantis’ willingness to “help nationally” ahead of the November election, something he said he would do after leaving the presidential race this year.

It was perhaps to be expected.

Hovde was in Florida in January for a fundraiser including DeSantis donor Ken Griffin, who donated millions of dollars to DeSantis’ campaigns and is backing the Governor’s fight against constitutional amendments that could remove state abortion bans and allow adults to use marijuana.

Democrats denounced the trip.

“When Eric Hovde isn’t partying it up in California, he’s getting invited to fly to Florida to meet with billionaires who want to bankroll his campaign. The corporate billionaire and hedge fund managers back Hovde because he wants to go to the Senate to fight for them, not for working Wisconsinites,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin Rapid Response Director Arik Wolk at the time.

Back at the beginning of his presidential campaign, DeSantis visited Wisconsin and said the state could learn from the Sunshine State.

“I come bearing good news and you may say what good news is there. Republicans have had a series of disappointing election results, not just here in Wisconsin, but really across the country,” DeSantis said in 2023. “So, what’s the good news? The good news is the State of Florida and what we’ve achieved shows Republicans can win again.”

Polls of the race show Baldwin ahead by around 5 points.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories