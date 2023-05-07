Ron DeSantis brings the ‘good news’ to embattled Wisconsin Republicans

Gov. Ron DeSantis went to the Badger State Saturday, delivering the “good news” about how a transformational conservative Governor could flip a perpetual swing state, and how that model may make him Presidential material.

“I come bearing good news and you may say what good news is there. Republicans have had a series of disappointing election results, not just here in Wisconsin, but really across the country,” DeSantis said. “So, what’s the good news? The good news is the State of Florida and what we’ve achieved shows Republicans can win again.”

The Governor, addressing a Republican dinner crowd in Wausau, drew comparisons between the Dairy State and the Sunshine State before he was elected Governor.

“Florida was a great state. There were a lot of good things going on. But it was the single most pivotal swing state. Basically like Wisconsin is now.”

“We have never taken any polls on any issue I have dealt with as Governor,” the Governor who just discussed 2024 PAC polling data with Newsmax said.

Speaking of issues that DeSantis has never polled due to his devotion to “true north,” the Governor touched on a number of policy victories, including “freedom over Fauci-ism,” when he seemed to make a direct hit on Donald Trump’s COVID-19 policies.

“Don’t let them rewrite history. Fauci was wrong and we can never let this happen in our country again,” DeSantis said to a standing ovation.

He swiped at Trump’s baggage without naming the former President, saying Joe Biden was beatable if issues and results were on the ballot, but with a caveat: “If we let the election be about anything else, we will lose.”

“You can buy whatever book you want in Florida. But when you have books in school that are pornographic, inappropriate for age, parents have every right to know that and to object,” DeSantis said, rejecting the idea that he was “banning books.”

“Our national sovereignty matters,” DeSantis said, arguing against “open borders” and staking out his anti-illegal immigration position. As usual, “beautiful Martha’s Vineyard” was a punchline, one that delighted the Wausau crowd.

He also sounded a note of defiance against the Walt Disney Company, which has sued DeSantis recently.

“We run the state of Florida. They do not run the state of Florida,” DeSantis said to cheers. “They are going to be held accountable and there’s a new sheriff in town.”

The six-week abortion ban and permitless carry?

“We have expanded our pro life protections by enacting the Heartbeat Bill. We bolstered 2nd Amendment rights by enacting constitutional carry,” DeSantis said, hours after a mass murder in Allen, Texas at an outlet mall, another massacre for which the body count is not known at this writing.

The Governor touched on those and other hot button issues briefly as he has in recent speeches during what is now a four minute oration on wins, including that “people who deal fentanyl to children are treated like the murderers they are.”

Parental Rights in Education: also another crowd-pleaser.

“No requirements of pronouns in Florida,” the Governor said, referring to pronouns of students’ choosing and not a ban on the part of speech itself, of course.

“We’re going to live like we’ve lived for our entire lives!”

The Governor also complained that federal money was going to the “George Soros Tides Foundation.“

“I think that’s things like BLM, most likely,” DeSantis suggested.

It wasn’t all serious. The Governor also brought his brand of convivial humor, needling the locals gently.

“The hospitality has been fantastic. People here are so nice and I always enjoy spending time with folks from Wisconsin as governor of Florida. Usually that just means I go to Naples in winter and half of Wisconsin is down there, but it’s great to be visiting the real thing,” DeSantis joshed.