March 20, 2024
Ron DeSantis ready to ‘help nationally’ in 2024 campaign. How will he be used?

A.G. GancarskiMarch 20, 20243min1

DeSantis AP
'I want to be able to do that.'

Florida’s Governor isn’t planning on staying put in the state even though his presidential campaign ended two months ago.

In Miami Beach, Ron DeSantis said that while he doesn’t expect Florida to have much “activity” or be competitive at the “top of the ticket,” he expected local races to be more competitive, and that he expected to “help nationally” ahead of November.

“I want to be able to do that. I don’t know (how) exactly,” DeSantis said.

The Governor’s comments were part of a larger rumination on the Primary Election that was wrapped last night, in which he also defended Donald Trump’s performance even after 1 in 5 voters chose another candidate in what was an uncontested Primary for recent weeks.

“Don’t forget, Nikki Haley was a candidate when mail ballots went out,” DeSantis said of the former U.N. Ambassador who finished in second place with 14% of the vote.

“It wasn’t an uncontested Primary. She was a live candidate. People sent in mail ballots who maybe didn’t want Trump. It wasn’t that he was uncontested,” DeSantis said, eliding discussing his own 4% share of the vote.

DeSantis was more comfortable denouncing the Florida Democratic Party (FDP), drawing a connection between the scuttled Presidential Primary and underperformance in local races as he called the FDP “the best opposition party we could ever ask for.”

“They canceled their Presidential Primary because they feared Joe Biden may get embarrassed by not getting a high enough percentage. And what did that do? That totally tanked their turnout and that gave Republicans an ability to win, like, the Delray Beach Mayor’s race, which (historically has not been) inside Republican territory,” DeSantis said, calling the decision a “major own goal.”

“They have a real serious habit of just doing dumb things over and over again and look, I mean, I mean, in some respects, just as a Floridian, you know, you look and say why would you do it? But as a Republican I’m really happy that they continue to shoot themselves in the foot. They have dug themselves a hole.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Michael K

    March 20, 2024 at 12:08 pm

    Speaking of doing dumb things over and over again – how did that $160 million presidential campaign go for Rhonda?

