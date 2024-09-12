September 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Miami-Dade voters will be well-served’: Ric Bradshaw backs James Reyes for Sheriff
Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes had a strong resume for the returning Sheriff job. Image via James Reyes.

Jesse SchecknerSeptember 12, 20245min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesNE Florida

UF researchers establishing chocolate exhibit featuring sweet connection to St. Augustine

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Democrats call for federal probe into Gov. DeSantis using state power against abortion amendment

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Swifties swiftly research voter registration after Tay Tay endorses Kamala Harris for President

James Reyes headshot
‘He has trusted experience and a deep-rooted commitment to public safety.’

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw still has his own re-election contest ahead of him, but he’s also telling Miami-Dade voters who he thinks is the best choice for the job there: James Reyes.

In a statement shared by Reyes’ campaign, Bradshaw said he is backing Reyes, a fellow Democrat, “because he has trusted experience and a deep-rooted commitment to public safety.”

“With more than two decades of law enforcement experience in a Sheriff’s Office and now as Chief of Public Safety leading Miami-Dade Police, Corrections and Fire Rescue departments, Miami-Dade voters will be well-served with Chief Reyes as their next Sheriff,” he said.

Reyes’ campaign noted that he is the only candidate still in the race with executive leadership experience in a Sheriff’s Office. He worked for more than two decades at the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, including as Executive Director, before Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava hired him in 2022 to initially run the county’s Corrections Department. She promoted him to Chief of Public Safety last November. He announced his candidacy for Sheriff two months later.

He has received many endorsements since, including nods from Levine Cava, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, numerous elected state and local leaders, the Kendall Federation PACSouth Florida PBA and AFSCME Florida, among others.

Reyes said in a statement that he is honored by the support of Bradshaw, “who’s been faithfully serving the people of Palm Beach as Sheriff for nearly 20 years.”

“Ric Bradshaw knows better than almost anybody what it takes to lead a Sheriff’s Office and keep his community safe,” he said. “I’m running to be that leader for Miami-Dade — to build public trust, fight public corruption, and keep people safe in every corner of the county.”

Reyes soundly defeated three opponents in a Democratic Primary last month to clinch his spot on the General Election ballot.

He now faces Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz, a Donald Trump-endorsed Republican who also carries nods from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart and Carlos Giménez, 27 current Florida Sheriffs and former Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman, a Democrat.

Cordero-Stutz beat 10 opponents in a Republican Primary to advance to the General Election, several of whom have since endorsed her. One is backing Reyes.

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when county voters eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the agency. Instead, the Mayor today serves as the de facto Sheriff and has since had an appointed Police Director who reports to them.

That will soon change, due to a 2018 referendum in which 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring that the county join Florida’s 66 other counties in having an elected Sheriff.

The General Election is Nov. 5.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSeptember starts with a dip in Florida's new unemployment claims

nextFlorida Hospital Association holds 'workforce summit' on Space Coast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories