September 12, 2024
Florida Hospital Association holds ‘workforce summit’ on Space Coast

Drew Dixon

Dortor, Nurse and patient looking out in the quarantine room from case of coronavirus covid 19. Virus infected patient with outbreak at hospital with coronavirus covid 19 disease treatment.
The FHA event in Viera featured discussions on improving health care services in the state.

Hospital leaders and workers joined forces for a “workforce summit” examining issues in the health care industry in Viera.

The Florida Hospital Association (FHA) organized the event on the Space Coast to cover trends and changes in the hospital industry, in addition to addressing workforce retention and recruitment for the health care industry. The objective was to reenergize the workforce and provide health care professionals with innovative angles to meet the needs of patients in Florida.

“At the Florida Hospital Association, we know that a robust healthcare workforce makes care more accessible to the patients that Florida hospitals serve as the Sunshine State’s population continues to grow,” said Mary C. Mayhew, President and CEO of FHA.

“I’m encouraged by the progress we’re making in closing the health care workforce gap and recognize that we must continue implementing innovative solutions to address today’s workforce challenges. FHA’s Workforce Summit strives to strengthen hospitals’ workforce development and retention efforts.”

The summit featured keynote speakers from the Florida hospital industry as well as national leaders in the field.

Robyn Begley, senior vice president and chief nursing officer of workforce at the American Hospital Association and a nationally recognized nursing and workforce development leader, was one of the featured speakers. Begley offered perspectives on what hospitals are doing right in supporting the health care workforce and the future of health care workforce management.

“The strength of our health care system lies in the hands of our healthcare workforce, so we must continue to support and invest in them,” Begley said. “By utilizing forums like the workforce summit, FHA and Florida’s hospital leaders can support doctors, nurses and allied professionals in their efforts today to continue to meet tomorrow’s healthcare needs.”

Topics covered at the workforce summit included harnessing artificial intelligence, bolstering workplace safety and strengthening the health care workforce pipeline.

The Florida Hospital Association represents about 200 hospitals and health care systems in the state. It is headquartered in Tallahassee.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

