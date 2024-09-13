Personnel note: ‘Triple threat’ Kira Smith joins The Southern Group

Kira Smith, who has served in both policy and budget roles within the House, Senate and Governor’s Office, has joined the state’s largest lobbying firm and top education advocacy group.

During her career in the public sector, Smith worked her way up to Budget Chief for the House Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee. Now, she is taking her vast legislative and executive branch experience to The Southern Group, where she will join the Tallahassee firm as a resident expert on higher education budget and policy.

“I started my career by working in the Governor’s office for free,” Smith said, recalling her first internship with the Governor. Soon, Kira started catching the eyes of the powers that be. In five months, she was hired as an employee. Six months after that, she was promoted. Seven months later, she was promoted again.

Finally, as her budgetary and analyst expertise grew, Smith was hired to work within the Senate Appropriations Committee on Education in 2013.

“Kira’s knowledge of how higher education interfaces with state government will be an asset for The Southern Group,” said Rachel Cone, Managing Partner of The Southern Group’s Tallahassee office. “I have no doubt clients will benefit immensely from Kira’s legislative and executive branch expertise and relationships.”

Smith’s contacts in the Legislature, state universities and colleges are unmatched and her experience working in both legislative chambers and the executive branch makes her a unique expert for the firm’s clients.

Not only did Kira supply information and budget analysis data to lawmakers, but she also helped them understand and navigate The Process.

“Chairing K-12 Educations Appropriations under President (Joe) Negron was my first experience chairing a committee in the Education silo, and Kira was a huge help to me,” said Senate President Kathleen Passidomo.

“She is thoughtful, innovative, and has the experience needed to guide key policy initiatives, and respective appropriations impacts. Working alongside Kira for two years really helped me prepare for my role as Senate President when it came to understanding various decisions we would need to make in both K-12 and higher education.”

In 2020, Smith moved to the House as Budget Chief, drawing the attention of legislators on the other side of the building.

“Kira’s strategic insight and unwavering dedication to advocacy have consistently driven positive outcomes for our communities,” said House Higher Education Appropriations Chair Jason Shoaf. “I have no doubt that her continued work with The Southern Group will bring even greater success and impact for all Floridians.”

Kira’s work on higher education drew attention and plaudits from the highest levels of state government.

“Kira Smith is a dedicated advocate for higher education, with expertise in postsecondary education policy and budgeting. Best wishes to her in this new endeavor,” said Ray Rodrigues, Chancellor of the State University System of Florida.

Kira’s expertise in higher education is no coincidence. Since postsecondary education was her path to success, she’s passionate about ensuring others have the same opportunity and access to our state’s education offerings. Now, she brings that expertise and passion to the largest lobbying firm in the state of Florida.

“I’m incredibly excited to be a part of such a prestigious organization,” she said. “I look forward to helping clients navigate the complicated waters of higher education funding and policy.”