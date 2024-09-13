Group behind abortion amendment sues over state’s website, calling it ‘misinformation campaign’

The group backing a constitutional amendment that would protect abortion rights has filed a lawsuit to shut down a state health agency website fighting against Amendment 4.

Floridians Protecting Freedom, the political committee behind Amendment 4, said the state-run website, as well as TV and radio advertisements, are illegal taxpayer-funded initiatives and are spreading misinformation.

“Florida is protecting life. Don’t let the fearmongers lie to you,” the website for the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) says. It lists reasons why voters should reject Amendment 4, including claims that the amendment would deregulate the health care industry and make abortions unsafe for women.

“Florida’s government has crossed a dangerous line by using public resources to mislead voters and manipulate their choices in the upcoming election,” said Michelle Morton, staff attorney for the Florida chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU of Florida).

“The State cannot justify its current abortion ban and its dire impacts on Florida’s voters, so instead it is attempting to undermine the political power of the people enshrined in Florida’s Constitution. This lawsuit aims to stop these unconstitutional efforts and restore integrity to our electoral process.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis defended the state’s website this week.

“Everything is above board. We have resources to do public service announcements across a wide variety of fronts,” DeSantis said. “Everything that’s put out is factual … and I’m glad they’re doing it. I think it’s informative.”

ACLU of Florida and Southern Legal Counsel filed the lawsuit on behalf of Floridians Protecting Freedom. The new lawsuit comes less than two months before Floridians will vote whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. Florida’s six-week abortion ban went into effect in May.

The state website warns that abortions could be allowed later in pregnancy or parent consent for minors could be eliminated, which Amendment 4 leaders say is untrue.

“The State has continued to oppose Amendment 4 and has unlawfully weaponized taxpayer resources to do so. Its latest effort is a misinformation campaign retooling an AHCA website initially established to help Floridians research healthcare costs and compare prices to to instead spread misinformation about Amendment 4 and abortion laws in Florida — and then using television and radio advertisements to drive voters to the deceptive website,” the Amendment 4 lawsuit said.

The suit is seeking a temporary and permanent injunction to take down the website.

Reproductive rights advocates say Florida’s six-week abortion ban is almost a total ban since most women don’t realize they are pregnant until after six weeks.

Florida’s law allows exceptions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy for rape, incest and human trafficking victims if they provide proof of the crimes against them with a police report, restraining order or medical report. Two physicians can also say in writing that an abortion is necessary to save a pregnant woman’s life.