September 13, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Democratic Mayors back Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for Senate

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 13, 20243min1

Related Articles

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Group behind abortion amendment sues over state’s website, calling it ‘misinformation campaign’

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: ‘Triple threat’ Kira Smith joins The Southern Group

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.13.24

72947279007-debbie-mucarsel-powell-2024
Leaders from throughout the state are demonstrating party unity.

The Democratic nominee for Senate has buy-in from a quartet of local chief executives from her party.

“As a member of Congress, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell worked to bring federal funds to our state to restore our coral reefs and the Everglades, invest in the resiliency of our coastal communities, and protect our economic industries,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“Having worked with Debbie for years, I know she will be a fighter for all Floridians in the Senate and will always come to the table to deliver for Florida. I am proud to stand with her in her fight to build a brighter future in Florida and look forward to working together again.”

Levine Cava recently secured a second term outright, earning a majority of the vote in a seven-person race last month.

Orlando Mayor Jerry Demings echoed Levine Cava’s enthusiasm for Mucarsel-Powell, a former Congresswoman.

“I am excited to announce my endorsement for Debbie Mucarsel Powell to be the next U.S. Senator from Florida,” Demings said. “Her experience as a former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, as a leader in higher education, and as a grassroots advocate for non-profits makes her an ideal candidate.”

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey is also backing Mucarsel-Powell, calling her a “champion for affordability that Floridians urgently need in the Senate.”

“Her relentless dedication to serving each and every Floridian is an inspiration to so many leaders across our state like myself,” Dailey said. “I am proud to join her in her fight to protect our fundamental freedoms and opportunities in this great state.”

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis added his support, saying the Democratic nominee “brings the right philosophy and tireless commitment the job requires.”

“She will preserve Social Security and expand Medicare,” Trantalis continued. “She will be a great advocate for economic growth and the diverse needs of all of our residents in the US Senate.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGroup behind abortion amendment sues over state's website, calling it 'misinformation campaign'

One comment

  • BEAVER CLEAVER PITTS AMERICAN

    September 13, 2024 at 9:00 am

    Good Morn ‘Ting America,
    “Jeepers Wally” we’ve got “Dook 4 Brains Leftist Mayors” supporting a “Dook 4 Brains Leftist Senate Candidate”!!!!
    Now this IS NEWS,
    BEAVER CLEAVER PITTS AMERICAN

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories