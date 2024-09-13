Democratic Mayors back Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for Senate

The Democratic nominee for Senate has buy-in from a quartet of local chief executives from her party.

“As a member of Congress, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell worked to bring federal funds to our state to restore our coral reefs and the Everglades, invest in the resiliency of our coastal communities, and protect our economic industries,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“Having worked with Debbie for years, I know she will be a fighter for all Floridians in the Senate and will always come to the table to deliver for Florida. I am proud to stand with her in her fight to build a brighter future in Florida and look forward to working together again.”

Levine Cava recently secured a second term outright, earning a majority of the vote in a seven-person race last month.

Orlando Mayor Jerry Demings echoed Levine Cava’s enthusiasm for Mucarsel-Powell, a former Congresswoman.

“I am excited to announce my endorsement for Debbie Mucarsel Powell to be the next U.S. Senator from Florida,” Demings said. “Her experience as a former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, as a leader in higher education, and as a grassroots advocate for non-profits makes her an ideal candidate.”

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey is also backing Mucarsel-Powell, calling her a “champion for affordability that Floridians urgently need in the Senate.”

“Her relentless dedication to serving each and every Floridian is an inspiration to so many leaders across our state like myself,” Dailey said. “I am proud to join her in her fight to protect our fundamental freedoms and opportunities in this great state.”

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis added his support, saying the Democratic nominee “brings the right philosophy and tireless commitment the job requires.”

“She will preserve Social Security and expand Medicare,” Trantalis continued. “She will be a great advocate for economic growth and the diverse needs of all of our residents in the US Senate.”