September 12, 2024
9/11 changed everything … except for Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s fundraising emails

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 12, 20242min1

72947279007-debbie-mucarsel-powell-2024
The Democrat's campaign is thus far silent on the decision to reference the terror attacks in a fundraising email.

One of the most solemn days in American history was an occasion for fundraising in the U.S. Senate race, with the Democratic nominee reflecting on Sept. 11, 2001, in an email that included a call to action to contribute.

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell offered some thoughts on that fateful day in an “In Remembrance” pitch to her list.

“None of us will forget where we were on this day 23 years ago. More than two decades later, the horrific images are still clear in my mind: Burning, collapsing buildings — a nation under attack and cities living through terror. Thousands of Americans senselessly killed. It remains one of the darkest days in our nation’s history,” the email noted.

The candidate said her “heart is with the families of 9/11 victims — of spouses, parents, children, and friends who’ve endured many years without somebody they love, somebody taken from them that day.” But after acknowledging “bravery and unity” throughout the nation “even in the gravest of times,” the solicitation button followed.

Other candidates sent similar pitches to donors, and a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee called on them to apologize.

A mea culpa does not appear to be imminent from Mucarsel-Powell, however. Her campaign did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday morning.

Scott Spokesman Jonathan Turcotte said that “Fundraising off 9/11 is incredibly disrespectful to all those who died or lost a loved one. The Congresswoman is clearly desperate as she tries to lie to voters and the media about her socialist voting record.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Alexa is Biased

    September 12, 2024 at 12:37 pm

    Never Forget!

    Reply

Categories