UF researchers establishing chocolate exhibit featuring sweet connection to St. Augustine

While the tasty treat of chocolate has spread to countless shops and stores across the U.S., many don’t realize the confection was originally distributed and found its footing in Florida.

University of Florida (UF) researchers are out to remind Americans that all things chocolate in this country originally emanated through St. Augustine. The UF professors are in the process of establishing an exhibit at the Governor’s House Cultural Center and Museum that will feature chocolate’s rich history in the U.S.

“Any time I talk to someone about this topic, they have no idea that chocolate came in through St. Augustine,” said Clarissa Carr, a research assistant professor in the College of Design, Construction and Planning at UF. “I don’t think there’s ever been a full exhibit in the Governor’s House (in St. Augustine) based on the history of chocolate, so I think it will be a good way to bring people to this building and share the chocolate history but also the history of the program in St. Augustine.”

Chocolate was first imported into North America by a Spanish ship called the Nuestra Senora del Rosario y el Carmen, which arrived in St. Augustine in 1641 when the outpost was in the initial stages of being settled by Europeans, according to a UF news release. The ship had several crates of cacoa on board and the ship had been damaged in a recent hurricane at the time. The crew sought repairs and safe harbor in the coastal settlement.

From there, chocolate would eventually enter its journey across America over the ensuing centuries to become a favorite sweet.

UF researchers establishing the exhibit on chocolate in St. Augustine are getting help from the Forrest E. Mars Jr. History Grant. If the name sounds familiar, that’s the family that started Mars candy, which led to chocolate staples such as M&Ms, Milky Way bars and other favorites. The foundation donated $14,000 to help establish the UF project.

UF’s project will document and showcase St. Augustine’s pivotal role in introducing chocolate to North America. The exhibit is expected to be operational in the Winter.

The exhibit will include a single-scroll website featuring a virtual walking trail of different university-owned properties throughout St. Augustine. The multimedia experience will use audio snippets, text and photographs to educate visitors about the region’s chocolate history.