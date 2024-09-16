September 16, 2024
Gov. DeSantis promises Florida will independently investigate Donald Trump assassination attempt

Jacob OglesSeptember 16, 20243min0

desantis trump
A man was arrested in Florida after a second apparent attempt on the presidential candidate's life in Palm Beach County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said his administration will oversee its own investigation into the attempted assignation of Donald Trump in Florida.

“The State of Florida will be conducting its own investigation regarding the attempted assassination at Trump International Golf Club,” DeSantis posted on X.

“The people deserve the truth about the would-be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee.”

Trump was unhurt after an apparent attempt on his life. Authorities said a man pointed an AK-style rifle at Trump at the West Palm Beach golf club. Trump was safe and unharmed. He told news media after the incident that he heard shots and the Secret Service rushed him to the ground and piled on top of him.

Martin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ryan Wesley Routh shortly after shots were fired at a golf course, where Trump was playing a hole. Routh was found driving away in a neighboring county.

The incident will be investigated by law enforcement. Additionally, a special U.S. House Committee already empaneled to investigate an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania earlier this year has said it will investigate. That panel includes three Florida lawmakers: U.S. Reps. Laurel Lee, Jared Moskowitz and Michael Waltz.

After that committee was appointed, U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, a New Smyrna Beach Republican, organized his own group of House Representatives that has independently scrutinized security lapses around the Pennsylvania shooting, where a bullet hurt Trump’s ear and an event attendee was killed.

At the federal level, the Justice Department also said Attorney General Merrick Garland will closely follow developments on the investigation.

Details of what a Florida investigation will entail were not immediately announced, but DeSantis will likely discuss the matter more on Monday.

___

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ's Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida's most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights.

